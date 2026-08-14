ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES GUESTS EXPERIENCE RARE SOLAR ECLIPSE ACROSS THREE WORLD-CLASS YACHTS

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages guests aboard all three of the line's intimate, world-class expedition yachts gathered on deck this week to witness a rare celestial spectacle, experiencing the total solar eclipse from extraordinary vantage points at sea. With World Traveller, World Navigator and World Voyager positioned across the Mediterranean, Iceland and the North Atlantic, Atlas transformed a long-anticipated astronomical event into a shared expedition experience, bringing guests closer to the phenomenon through expert enrichment, thoughtful onboard programming and the freedom of viewing from the open sea.

The experience was the culmination of more than two years of planning, with each yacht positioned to give guests an exceptional opportunity to witness the eclipse against some of the world's most dramatic landscapes.

Aboard World Traveller, guests viewed the eclipse off the coast of Palma de Mallorca while sailing toward Ibiza. World Navigator was positioned off the coast of Patreksfjörður, Iceland, while World Voyager was sailing between Scoresby Sund and Ísafjörður, offering guests an remarkable North Atlantic setting for the celestial event.

"Experiences like this are at the very heart of what we do at Atlas," said James A. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "This was not an experience we created overnight. The planning began more than two years ago, when we first envisioned how we could bring our guests to the right place at the right time for this remarkable event. To see that planning come together across three of our yachts, with our guests gathered on deck sharing this once-in-a-lifetime moment, is incredibly rewarding. These are the memories that stay with people long after a voyage ends, and creating those moments is what expedition travel is all about."

The anticipation had been building since Atlas first announced its eclipse voyages more than two years ago. Onboard, guests explored the science and significance of the event through astronomy programming designed to build excitement in the days leading up to totality.

"It's been fantastic on every front, we're loving every minute," said James L., a 14-time Atlas Ocean Voyages guest. "We've traveled twice before to experience a total eclipse, and both times the weather prevented us from seeing it properly. To finally witness totality from World Navigator, with the skies clearing just in time, was incredibly special. It was one of those moments you simply don't forget."

Travel advisor partner Casey Carr of Carr World Travel, who experienced the event firsthand, described the voyage as an experience that had been years in the making.

"This was an adventure that began for a lot of us, more than two years ago when Atlas first announced this cruise. It's been on our calendar ever since, and our excitement grew every day closer we came to departure. This was a one-of-a-kind experience, thanks in no small part to the program that Atlas created around this event."

Carr continued, "We have an astronomer onboard who has been educating us about solar eclipses and really sparking our imaginations before the big event finally arrived. Atlas supplied the eye protection we needed; they had special eclipse-themed cocktails, and there was an incredible air of excitement on board. The partial eclipse began in the evening, with all of us out on decks taking in the spectacle and it did not disappoint. Thank you to Atlas for bringing this experience to life and making it unforgettable!"

The eclipse programming reflected Atlas' approach to expedition travel, pairing the natural wonder of the destination with meaningful enrichment and a sense of discovery. Guests were provided with appropriate solar viewing protection and invited to gather on the yachts' open decks as the eclipse unfolded, creating an atmosphere centered as much on shared discovery as the celestial event itself.

The Next Celestial Expedition

For travelers who missed this year's event, Atlas Ocean Voyages is already looking ahead to its next opportunity to experience a solar eclipse at sea.

World Traveller's eight-night Solar Eclipse Expedition from Barcelona to Lisbon, departing July 27, 2027, remains available for booking. The voyage is designed around the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse from the open sea, with an onboard astronomy expert providing insight and live narration throughout the event.

And in 2028, Atlas will take celestial experiences even further with the debut season of Atlas Adventurer, the line's first Atlas-class yacht and the world's first luxury expedition sailing yacht. The December 23, 2028, 14-night Jewels of Southeast Asia voyage from Bangkok to Bali will offer an extraordinary finale to the year, with the yacht in Singapore for a rare total lunar eclipse. Guests will ring in 2029 beneath the night sky before watching the Moon turn deep red just 16 minutes after midnight.

For Atlas Ocean Voyages, these celestial events represent more than extraordinary moments in the sky. They embody the company's commitment to designing voyages around the world's most remarkable natural and cultural experiences and giving guests the opportunity to experience them in a way that is intimate, personal and unforgettable.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages