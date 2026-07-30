NEW ATLAS ADVENTURER TO DEBUT WITH THE 128-NIGHT GRAND ODYSSEY EXPEDITION

Atlas Ocean Voyages unveils Extraordinary Expeditions collection spanning Asia and Africa

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages has unveiled Extraordinary Expeditions, a new collection of immersive extended voyages aboard Atlas Adventurer, the world's first luxury expedition sailing yacht debuting in November 2028. Designed for discerning travelers seeking deeper cultural discovery, each Extraordinary Expedition offers an enriched journey across Asia and Africa, paired with exclusive privileges available only to guests sailing these longer itineraries.

The collection features four remarkable voyages ranging from 40 to 128 nights, allowing guests to experience entire regions at an unhurried pace while enjoying the intimate luxury, authentic exploration and personalized service that define Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Each Extraordinary Expedition includes an enhanced collection of exclusive benefits, including:

Up to $4,500 Air Credit per guest

Complimentary one-night pre-expedition hotel stay

Complimentary private arrival and departure transfers

Complimentary laundry service

Complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi

An exclusive shoreside experience created exclusively for Extraordinary Expedition guests

Guests sailing the 128-night Grand Odyssey Expedition will enjoy three exclusive shoreside experiences, curated throughout the voyage. These celebrations may also be shared with fellow Extraordinary Expedition guests joining the 40-, 42-, and 45-night itineraries, creating memorable opportunities to connect with like-minded explorers while celebrating the cultures and destinations that define each journey.

THE EXTRAORDINARY EXPEDITIONS COLLECTION:

GRAND ODYSSEY EXPEDITION

Sails November 30, 2028 — Kobe, Japan to Cape Town, South Africa | 128 Nights

APEX OF THE EAST INDIES

Sails December 23, 2028 — Bangkok, Thailand to Singapore | 40 Nights

EAST AFRICA & ASIA EXPEDITION

Sails February 10, 2029 — Bali, Indonesia to Mombasa, Kenya | 42 Nights

SILK & SANDS PASSAGE

Sails April 7, 2029 — Cape Town, South Africa to Athens, Greece | 45 Nights

Together, these voyages trace centuries of maritime history through vibrant cities, remote coastlines and culturally rich destinations across two continents. Extended overnight stays and immersive expedition experiences provide guests with more time to engage authentically with local communities, traditions and landscapes.

"Extraordinary Expeditions represent the next evolution of the immersive, year-round expedition experiences that define Atlas Ocean Voyages," said James A. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "These journeys were created for travelers who believe that time is life's greatest luxury and who seek deeper, more meaningful ways to experience the world. While every Atlas voyage is designed to inspire authentic discovery and cultural immersion, Extraordinary Expeditions elevate that experience even further through exclusive events, curated shoreside experiences, and unforgettable moments shared with fellow explorers. From the vibrant cultures of Asia to the breathtaking landscapes of Africa and beyond, these journeys embody our belief that travel has the power to transform lives—and that the journey itself can be every bit as extraordinary as the destinations we explore."

The inaugural season aboard Atlas Adventurer begins in November 2028, introducing a new class of luxury expedition sailing yacht that combines the elegance of sailing with advanced expedition capability. Purposely designed to explore both iconic destinations and lesser-visited ports, Atlas Adventurer offers spacious all-suite accommodations, multiple dining venues, wellness experiences and immersive expedition programming while embracing a more sustainable approach to exploration.

Explore even more of Asia and Africa aboard Atlas Adventurer with additional voyages from 8 to 128 nights, sailing November 2028 through April 2029. Discover the complete inaugural season here.

Bookings for the Extraordinary Expeditions collection are now available. For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages