ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS ITS MOST EXPANSIVE EUROPE COLLECTION WITH 37 EPICUREAN & CULTURAL EXPEDITIONS FOR 2028

New boutique ports, the return of Egypt and Istanbul, historic event voyages and immersive cultural experiences showcase Atlas Ocean Voyages' most thoughtfully curated Europe season to date

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced its Europe 2028 collection featuring 37 Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions designed to reveal the continent's iconic destinations and hidden coastal treasures through immersive, destination-rich experiences aboard its intimate luxury expedition yachts.

The collection expands Atlas Ocean Voyages' presence in the Baltic with immersive sailings exploring the region's storied capitals, medieval towns and picturesque coastal communities, while also marking the brand's highly anticipated return to Egypt and Turkey. The season also introduces Lavrion, Greece, as a new embarkation port offering convenient access to Athens and allowing the brand's intimate yachts to deliver a more seamless guest experience than larger vessels operating in the region.

The season introduces twelve new ports of call:

Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France

Lavrion (Athens), Greece

Poros, Greece

Casamicciola Terme (Ischia), Italy

Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Ostende (Bruges), Belgium

Fjällbacka, Sweden

Ystad, Sweden

Saaremaa, Estonia

Svolvær (Lofoten), Norway

Agropoli (Paestum), Italy

Naxos, Greece

Sailing from April through September 2028, the collection spans the Mediterranean and Northern Europe with thoughtfully crafted itineraries that combine celebrated landmarks with boutique harbors beyond the reach of larger cruise ships. Guests will enjoy 26 overnight stays, visits to 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, immersive Atlas Experiences ashore and on board, and a collection of new destinations that continue the brand's commitment to delivering authentic cultural discovery.

"Our Europe 2028 collection reflects exactly what today's luxury traveler is seeking: deeper cultural connections, authentic local experiences, and access to remarkable destinations that larger ships simply cannot reach," said James A. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "These itineraries are intentionally designed around Europe's extraordinary boutique ports and lesser-discovered coastal communities, where every arrival feels personal and every destination tells a richer story. From returning to iconic destinations like Egypt and Istanbul to introducing exceptional new harbors throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, this collection invites guests to experience Europe in a far more immersive and meaningful way."

Among the season's highlights are several signature voyages designed around some of Europe's most celebrated moments and destinations, including:

World Traveller | April 21, 2028 | 7 Nights

A voyage timed with the renowned Historic Monaco Grand Prix, allowing guests to experience one of motorsport's most iconic racing weekends.

World Navigator | May 15, 2028 | 10 Nights

A journey through the Baltic showcasing historic capitals, medieval towns and charming Scandinavian coastal communities.

World Voyager | May 30, 2028 | 12 Nights

D-Day Anniversary voyage commemorating one of history's defining moments with meaningful visits to Normandy.

World Traveller | June 17, 2028 | 10 Nights

A return to Egypt, featuring a call in Alexandria alongside remarkable ancient civilizations and archaeological treasures.

Guests will also experience unforgettable yacht navigations through some of Europe's most spectacular waterways, including the Venetian Lagoon, the Corinth Canal, Norway's dramatic fjords including Trollfjord, the Guadalquivir River to Seville and the Garonne River into Bordeaux, experiences uniquely suited to Atlas Ocean Voyages' intimate yachts.

The Europe 2028 collection continues Atlas Ocean Voyages' philosophy of pairing iconic destinations with authentic hidden gems, combining celebrated ports such as Venice, Santorini and Portofino with charming destinations including Agropoli, Naxos and Beaulieu-sur-Mer to create journeys that encourage guests to return to Europe again.

The season's thoughtfully curated itineraries are the result of the continued vision and expertise of Anita Hodson, Director of Itinerary Planning, whose destination-focused approach has become a hallmark of the Atlas Ocean Voyages experience. By continually introducing new ports, unique routing opportunities and immersive cultural experiences, the Europe 2028 collection offers returning guests fresh discoveries while providing first-time guests an exceptional introduction to the Atlas Ocean Voyages style of luxury expedition cruising.

Europe 2028 voyages are now open for booking through travel advisors and Atlas Ocean Voyages. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of the Explorer's Choice offer, featuring Bonus Savings of up to 10% plus a choice of one complimentary amenity: up to a $1,000 Air Credit, a complimentary one-night pre-expedition hotel stay, or enhanced unlimited Wi-Fi on select voyages. The collection features a distinctive blend of Epicurean Expeditions celebrating regional cuisine, wine and culinary traditions, alongside Cultural Expeditions showcasing history, local communities and immersive storytelling throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages