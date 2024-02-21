ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES INTRODUCES NEW CHEFS & CULINARY EXPERTS FOR 2024 EPICUREAN EXPEDITIONS

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces an impressive lineup of esteemed chefs and culinary experts for its 2024 Epicurean Expeditions. Guests exploring the Mediterranean will be immersed in each destination's culture, cuisine, and wines aboard an intimate yacht with fewer than 200 like-minded explorers. Enjoy culinary demonstrations and tastings on board led by acclaimed chefs and esteemed sommeliers. Then, head ashore with a local guide to explore farmers' markets, sample regional cuisine, and discover the simple pleasures of each destination firsthand. Exclusively on Epicurean Expeditions, guests will indulge in the Josper Grill Dining Experience at 7Aft Grill, a Yachtsman Cookoff challenge, culinary presentations, wine tastings, and delectable tastings led by expert chefs. Select expeditions will feature events hosted by a Tastes & Traditions Expert, providing insights into culinary heritage.

NEW CULINARY EXPERTS FOR 2024 SEASON:

Chef Philip "Ippy" Aiona

Expeditions: World Traveller: May 27 and Jun 5, 2024

Chef Ippy Aiona, hails from "The Big Island" with a heritage of Italian American and Native Hawaiian. His cuisine is deeply rooted in his heritage, a masterful fusion of both his rich cultures.

Julieta Davey

Expeditions: World Navigator: April 28, World Traveller: May 13, 2024, and World Voyager: Oct 2, and 12, 2024

Julieta Davey, also known as Mamá Cacao, blends her expertise in chocolate crafting with a commitment to ethical stewardship, transforming her passion for cacao in Costa Rica into a renowned chocolate brand that intertwines culinary mastery with sustainability.

RETURNING GASTRONOMIC GUESTS & VISITING VINTNERS:

Mara Papatheodorou

Expeditions: World Traveller: May 27, June 5, June 14, June 24, July 1, July 24, September 16, September 23, 2024

Mara Papatheodorou, a Master Foodie™, and nationally established entertaining specialist, brings a wealth of culinary and historical knowledge, highlighting diverse stories and connections of cuisine and culture worldwide.

Chef Massimo Capra

Expeditions: World Navigator: May 7; World Traveller: Sept 1 and 9, 2024

Canadian celebrity Chef Massimo Capra, renowned for his television series and award-winning restaurants, offers a taste of authentic Italian cuisine and expertise in gastronomic delights.

Chef Viet Pham

Expeditions: World Traveller: September 16, and September 23, 2024

Chef Viet Pham, the 2014 winner of "Iron Chef America," brings a blend of culinary innovation and traditional flavors, creating unforgettable dining experiences.

Chef Peter Campbell

Expeditions: World Traveller: April 29, and May 6, 2024; World Navigator: Sept 20, and 30, 2024

Chef Peter Campbell, a passionate master in pizza, shares his expertise and enthusiasm for authentic Italian cuisine, creating unforgettable culinary moments.

Chef Bobby Marcotte

Expeditions: World Traveller: April 29, and May 6, 2024; World Navigator: Sept 20, and 30, 2024

Chef Bobby Marcotte, creator of award-winning restaurants, brings his culinary creativity and expertise, promising gastronomic delights for discerning palates.

Chef Sylwia Stachyra

Expeditions: World Traveller: June 14, June 24, World Voyager: May 31, 2024

Chef Sylwia Stachyra, winner of Top Chef Poland 7th Edition, offers a unique blend of Polish hospitality and international culinary flair, creating unforgettable dining experiences.

Pastry Chef Anna Wilamowska

Expedition: World Voyager: September 23, 2024

Pastry Chef Anna Wilamowska, a talented French pastry chef and chocolatier, delights with her exquisite creations and artistic flair, promising a sweet conclusion to every meal.

Jon Schlegel, CEO of Attimo Winery

Expedition: World Traveller: August 23, 2024

Jon Schlegel, founder of Attimo Winery, brings a piece of Italy to Epicurean Expeditions, offering guests the opportunity to savor the finest wines from his small Barolo vineyard in Piemonte.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our esteemed culinary experts for the 2024 season, promising unforgettable experiences for every Epicurean explorer," president and CEO James A. Rodriguez comments, "Following the resounding success of our 2023 season, we are delighted to unveil an even more captivating lineup of culinary experts for 2024. From renowned chefs to passionate gastronomic artists, our Epicurean Expeditions are poised to deliver unforgettable experiences for every palate and adventurous spirit."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is redefining luxury adventure cruising by delivering awe-inspiring experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Combining an intimate and luxurious environment with genuine hospitality, Atlas Ocean Voyages ensures that each journey is a once-in-a-lifetime expedition.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the yacht, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, World Voyager in 2023, and World Seeker will join the fleet in 2025.

