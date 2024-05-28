ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES INTRODUCES NEW CHEFS FOR 2024 EPICUREAN EXPEDITIONS

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces additional culinary experts joining its 2024 Epicurean Expeditions. Embarking on a journey through the Mediterranean, guests aboard our intimate expedition yachts will be treated to a culinary odyssey curated by renowned chefs and sommeliers. The Josper Grill Dining Experience at 7Aft Grill, Yachtsman Cookoff challenge, wine tastings, and culinary presentations await guests, promising an immersive exploration of the region's gastronomic delights. Adding to the excitement, Atlas Ocean Voyages introduces new culinary talents, each bringing unique expertise and passion to our onboard dining experiences.

"We are pleased to add new experts to our Epicurean Expeditions throughout the remainder of the 2024 season," says James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With a variety of culinary talent joining us, we are excited to offer our guests an even more enriching and immersive culinary journey in the Mediterranean."

NEW CULINARY EXPERTS FOR 2024 SEASON:

Paulette Mitchell

World Traveller July 1, 2024

Chef Paulette Mitchell, author and producer of award-winning cookbooks and video series, is renowned for The 15-Minute Gourmet. Her culinary presentations will showcase the Mediterranean diet as a way of life and cooking demonstrations will highlight regional use of herbs, spices, and distinctive flavorings in traditional Italian dishes and easy-to-prepare recipes for typical Greek cuisine.

Martin Gimenez Castro

World Traveller Aug 5, 2024

Martin Gimenez Castro, an acclaimed Argentinean chef based in Warsaw, is renowned for his culinary passion and expertise in seafood and contemporary cooking techniques. Winner of Top Chef Poland and featured on Hell's Kitchen, Chef Castro's restaurants, including Ceviche Bar and Tuna, showcase his dedication to exploring the culinary potential of oceans, rivers, and lakes.

Luciana Berry

World Traveller Aug 5, 2024

Chef Luciana Berry, winner of Top Chef Brazil, serves as an ambassador of Brazilian cuisine and culture, showcasing ingredients integral to culinary traditions of this vibrant community. Mixing modern and classic cooking techniques, she delivers impressive yet subtle tastes from her home country.

David Shalleck

World Traveller Aug 23, 2024

David Shalleck, a seasoned chef, author, and culinary producer, brings his extensive Mediterranean culinary experience to Atlas Ocean Voyages. With a background in Michelin-starred fine dining and as a culinary producer for renowned chefs. He loves to share tips and tricks for replicating regional dishes at home.

Christy Rost

World Traveller Sept 16, 23, and 30, 2024

Chef Christy Rost is the nationally televised host of the cooking and lifestyle series At Home with Christy Rost. Widely acclaimed for her sense of style and expertise in cooking and entertaining, Christy was mentored by Master Chef Martin Yan of Yan Can Cook and guided by Julia Child in her early career.

Chef Plum

World Voyager Oct 2 and 12, 2024

Chef Plum, a three-time Emmy Nominee and graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, brings over 30 years of culinary expertise, He has over 20 Food Network appearances with wins on Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games and more. He is also the host and executive producer of the popular PBS series Restaurant Road Trip.

Stephan Pyles

World Voyager Oct 19, 2024

Stephan Pyles, a celebrated chef and founding father of Southwestern Cuisine, shares his culinary legacy and passion for hospitality. With a remarkable career spanning over three decades and numerous prestigious awards, He won the James Beard Award and founded Share Our Strength, America's largest hunger relief organization.

Paula Lambert

World Voyager Oct 19, 2024

Chef Paula Lambert is hailed as an American pioneer of artisanal cheesemakers. Her Dallas Mozzarella Company celebrates over 40 years of cheesemaking, and in 2022 she was named one of the Top 50 Cheesemakers in America by Food & Wine Magazine. She is the author of The Cheese Lover's Cookbook and Guide (2000) and Cheese, Glorious Cheese! (2007).

Atlas Ocean Voyages is redefining luxury adventure cruising by delivering awe-inspiring experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Combining an intimate and luxurious environment with genuine hospitality, Atlas Ocean Voyages ensures that each journey is a once-in-a-lifetime expedition.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. You can also follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the yacht, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages