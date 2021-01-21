Atlas Ocean Voyages Named New Supplier by Ensemble Travel Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the new luxe-adventure cruise brand, is proud to announce its new partnership with Ensemble Travel Group, a consortia of more than 700 top tier independent travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages is happy to be a preferred supplier of Ensemble Travel Group," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas' once-in-a-lifetime experiences provide Ensemble's exceptional travel advisors a unique, all-inclusive luxury product to recommend to their clients. Our valued travel advisor partners will be their clients' heroes when they recommend an Atlas expedition to remote and bucket-list destinations for their highly anticipated return-to-cruise."

"As the industry looks forward to the restart of travel and cruising in particular, we are truly thrilled to be working with such an innovative and fresh new brand," said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. "Our advisors are seeing a lot of pent-up demand for this kind of luxury adventure travel and we anticipate there will be tremendous interest in the destinations and on-board experience that Atlas will offer."

Taking bucket list travel to new levels of discovery, Atlas will be launching service in July 2021 with World Navigator. The ship's inaugural-season itineraries include trips to Israel, Egypt, as well as the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea. Additional destinations include the Caribbean and South America, as well as Antarctica, in winter 2021/22. World Navigator will also introduce the first ever L'OCCITANE luxury spa at sea. In addition, it is committed to employing the latest sustainability technology to help preserve the waters in which they sail in for future generations to enjoy.

Guests may choose among 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private veranda. Atlas Ocean Voyages' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests a complete, seamless and worry-free experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas' Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages' sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.

For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages and to book clients on a luxe-adventure journey, travel advisors are invited to call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) and visit www.AtlasOceanvoyages.com, where they can also register to be an Atlas Ocean Voyages Advisor.

For more information on Ensemble Travel Group, visit www.ensembletravel.com.

