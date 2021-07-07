Atlas Ocean Voyages Names Cruise Veteran Sean O'Shea World Navigator's Inaugural Entertainment Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe-adventure cruise brand Atlas Ocean Voyages announced the appointment of industry veteran and entertainment headliner Sean O'Shea as World Navigator's inaugural Entertainment Director. Sean will lead the casually elegant cruise brand's entertainment and convivial ambience aboard Atlas' first small, luxury expedition ship. Additionally, Alyssa Logan has been named World Navigator's Adventure and Club Director and will manage the innovative shoreside experiences designed for fun-seeking, discerning travelers, for which Atlas is known. Alyssa and Sean will both welcome guests aboard World Navigator when she launches on August 4 for her inaugural Egypt and Greek Isles season, which alternates departures from Athens (Piraeus) and Cairo (Alexandria.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"We are happy to have Sean as the inaugural Entertainment Director and Alyssa as Adventure and Club Director," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Sean and Alyssa are both accomplished cruise ship executives and they will play integral roles in solidifying World Navigator's lively and fun onboard and immersive shoreside experiences."

Sean brings more than 20 years of onboard and shoreside experience to Atlas Ocean Voyages. He has traveled the world; entertained globally; and draws from his extensive travel and cruise leadership experience to create engaging and compelling programs to entertain guests. Sean has also headlined in many major shoreside venues; served as Cruise Director on multiple small, luxury ships; and played the large theaters on many cruise ships. Throughout, he has worked with production teams, musicians and technical staff from diverse cultures and backgrounds to deliver unforgettable entertainment programming.

"It's my sincere pleasure to lead the inaugural entertainment program for World Navigator," said Sean. "Alyssa, the World Navigator team and I will deliver an unforgettable luxe-adventure voyage both on board and in the remote and captivating destinations where we visit. We look forward to welcoming guests on what will be an extraordinary inaugural season."

Alyssa is also an industry veteran and has led land programs on six continents. Her cruising career aboard cruise ships includes Land Programs Manager, Future Cruise Consultant, and Cruise Director for multiple luxury cruise brands. Alyssa will arrange and execute World Navigator's immersive land programs and help guests book their next Atlas luxe-adventure voyage with enticing, exclusive onboard offers. She continues her Atlas career with this latest appointment, after serving as the cruise brand's North American Sales Manager.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, personalized en suite coffee, tea and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

