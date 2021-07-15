Atlas Ocean Voyages To Deliver Gastronomical Adventures, With Six Tantalizing Dining Options Aboard World Navigator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the all-inclusive, luxe-adventure cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers, announced today that it will serve up six distinctive dining options aboard its newly constructed small, expedition ship, World Navigator. All guests on all voyages can explore Atlas' regionally inspired gourmet fare through the tantalizing array of options featured in the menus of Porto, Alma, 7AFT Grill, The Dome, Paula's Pantry, and in-room dining. World Navigator launches on August 4, embarking on her inaugural Egypt and Greek Isles summer season, with alternating departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, and Cairo (Alexandria), Egypt. For more information about World Navigator and her dining offerings, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"We are happy to present World Navigator's gourmet dining options," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Our menus draw inspiration from our company's Portuguese heritage, as well as from the many captivating destinations we will visit, to deliver a delightful gastronomical experience on an Atlas luxe-adventure voyage."

Porto is World Navigator's main dining room, named in celebration of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Portuguese heritage, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating. Breakfast will present both a la carte and continental buffet options, while Porto's lunch offers a blend of international fare and local dishes, balancing freshly prepared proteins with plant-based superfoods, smoked vegetables, a variety of flavorful cheeses, cold and carved meats, soups, and much more.

Dinner will be flavor-focused and regionally themed nightly, drawing inspiration from foodie-favorite global destinations such as Greece, Peru, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Mexico. Dishes like "Dorade & Greek Fava Dip" – fillet of fresh dorade, traditional fava dip, pickled red onions, fried capers, and new potatoes; and "Solomillo de Cerdo Iberico" – precision-poached and grilled Iberian pork tenderloin, patatas bravas, and spinach, will evoke the flavors of some of World Navigator's inaugural season itineraries. Dinner in Porto is open seating with the restaurant extending its hours to accommodate all guests and provide for social distancing.

A way to experience Portuguese flavors in Porto is with the special Alma menu, which is available on alternate evenings for dinner. "Alma" means soul in Portuguese, and the menu reflects the soul of the cruise line's Portuguese heritage, with recipes that have been lovingly passed down from generations of home cooks. The recipes will celebrate core Portuguese culinary traditions, including artisanal techniques with ceramic jars and other cultural cookware. Dishes include "Bacalhau a Bras" – shredded Portuguese-salted cod with onions, thinly sliced fried potatoes, olives and scrambled eggs, from Lisbon; "Alheira de Mirandela" – traditional Portuguese sausage, wilted green radish tops and potatoes, from Mirandela; and the delectable regional dessert called "Torta de Azeitão" – egg custard rolled in egg dough, from the municipality of Setúbal.

Aficionados are in for a wholly unique chophouse dinner experience at the intimate 7Aft Grill, which features a one-of-a-kind shipboard cooking technique called "jospering," a method of grilling that originated in Barcelona in 1969 and is now considered an epic preparation technique in gourmet charcoal gastronomy. 7Aft will be the first shipboard venue in the world to use this renowned preparation method. At dinner, Josper-grilled specialties will include Black Angus filet mignon, New York strip steak, lamb saddle, Dover sole, grilled shrimp, and lobster.

Lunch is also served on 7Aft's pool-deck location and offers modern gastropub-style fare such as smoked bread, chicken marinated 24 hours in blonde beer, hot dogs, smoked ribs, and a range of a la carte soups, pizzas, proteins, carbs and vegetables. Specialty lunch offerings, such as a beef tartare burger served on brioche bread, are freshly made on board, from scratch, and 7Aft's Angus burgers will always be fresh, never frozen.

The Dome is World Navigator's 270o, forward-facing, observation lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and, by day, a spot for guests to enjoy a light, late lunch after a day spent exploring. With airy indoor seating and an extension into an outdoor seating area, The Dome's aesthetic is inspired by the horizon and sky. Items at The Dome include teas with hot herbal infusions, such as fresh mint and rosemary, iced tea, juices, and cold infusions such as cucumber and lime, cookies, cakes, specialty sandwiches, savory spreads and cheeses, and daily vegetarian selections.

Guests looking for delectable grab-and-go fare with an eco-friendly sensibility can visit Paula's Pantry, named for Mrs. Paula Ferreira, Mystic Invest executive, co-owner and the wife of Chairman Mário Ferreira, the founder of Atlas Ocean Voyages. From early morning through 6 pm daily, Paula's Pantry will serve easy-to-carry beverages such as espresso and specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans, Kusmi teas, and fresh juice-based detox offerings featuring celery or turmeric; a variety of cold specialty sandwiches and salads; soups; and cupcakes. Paula's Pantry, as well as throughout World Navigator, will not offer single-use plastics, rather it uses bamboo straws and cutlery and biodegradable plates and cups.

World Navigator also offers room service, with an "always available" menu for all guests, featuring options such as an organic tomato cream soup, burgers, club sandwich, eggplant vegan burger, and a "buddha bowl" salad. For breakfast, guests can choose from a "Classic Breakfast" or "Healthy Breakfast" menu.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, personalized en suite coffee, tea and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

