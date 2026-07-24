ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES WELCOMES RENOWNED WILDLIFE EXPERT RON MAGILL ABOARD ANTARCTICA & FALKLANDS EXPEDITION

Award-winning conservationist, photographer, and television personality joins 2027 expedition featuring exclusive wildlife enrichment onboard and ashore.

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that internationally recognized wildlife expert, conservation ambassador, and award-winning wildlife photographer Ron Magill will join guests aboard the World Traveller for an exclusive 16-night expedition to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands, departing on March 13, 2027. Throughout the voyage, Magill will enrich the expedition experience through engaging presentations, wildlife photography workshops, informal conversations and select Zodiac excursions and shore landings, offering guests extraordinary insight into one of the planet's most remarkable ecosystems and the wildlife that calls it home.

Wildlife Expert Ron Magill @Atlas Ocean Voyages

With more than 45 years dedicated to wildlife conservation, education, and photography, Magill has inspired audiences around the world through his work as Goodwill Ambassador for the Zoo Miami Foundation, Nikon USA Ambassador, and host of the wildlife television series Mundo Salvaje con Ron Magill. Over his career, he has won six Emmy Awards, recognizing his contributions to wildlife television. His journey has taken him across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and the polar regions, where he has documented wildlife, supported conservation initiatives, and encouraged generations to develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world.

More than a featured guest expert, Magill's participation reflects Atlas Ocean Voyages' commitment to delivering immersive expedition experiences that connect travelers more meaningfully with the destinations they explore. Through storytelling, education and shared discovery, guests gain a richer understanding of the extraordinary environments and wildlife that make expedition cruising unlike any other style of travel.

"Luxury expedition travel is about more than visiting extraordinary places; it's about understanding them," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Ron Magill has spent a lifetime inspiring people to appreciate wildlife through education, conservation and unforgettable storytelling. Having him aboard World Traveller gives our guests an exceptional opportunity to experience through the perspective of one of the world's foremost wildlife experts while enjoying the intimacy that defines every Atlas expedition."

Departing from Ushuaia, Argentina, the expedition traverses the Drake Passage to reach Antarctica, where guests explore stunning glaciers, massive tabular icebergs, and pristine bays filled with penguins, seals, and whales. Daily Zodiac safaris and guided shore landings led by an experienced Expedition Team offer unique wildlife sightings and exploration opportunities. The journey also includes a visit to the Falkland Islands, home to five species of penguins and a rich array of wildlife, charming settlements, and dramatic coastlines, providing a striking contrast to Antarctica's icy landscape.

Throughout the expedition, Magill will present a series of exclusive enrichment experiences inspired by the destinations themselves. Guests can enjoy engaging presentations exploring Antarctic wildlife and conservation, discussions highlighting the remarkable biodiversity of the Falkland Islands, wildlife photography sessions drawing upon his decades as a Nikon USA Ambassador and captivating stories from more than four decades working alongside wildlife around the globe. When conditions permit, Magill will also accompany select Zodiac cruises and shore landings, creating opportunities for spontaneous wildlife interpretation, photography guidance and meaningful conversations in the field.

The intimate setting aboard World Traveller, accommodating fewer than 200 guests, provides an exceptional environment for personal interaction. Whether over dinner, during a scenic cruising commentary, while photographing wildlife from the deck or exploring ashore, guests enjoy uncommon access to one of the world's most respected wildlife educators, creating moments of discovery that extend well beyond the scheduled program.

"Some of the most meaningful conservation lessons come from experiencing wildlife where it naturally thrives," said Ron Magill. "Antarctica and the Falkland Islands remain among the world's last truly wild places, and sharing those moments with fellow explorers aboard an intimate expedition yacht creates opportunities for education, inspiration and memories that last a lifetime. I'm honored to partner with Atlas Ocean Voyages for this extraordinary journey."

The March 13, 2027 Antarctica & Falkland Islands Expedition aboard World Traveller is currently available with Explorer's Choice, giving guests the opportunity to personalize their journey by selecting one of three valuable amenities, including enhanced expedition experiences and additional travel benefits. Combined with Atlas Ocean Voyages' Always Included experience—featuring gourmet dining, unlimited premium beverages, gratuities, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, specialty coffees, expedition parkas and immersive enrichment—Explorer's Choice delivers exceptional value while making it easier than ever to experience one of the world's most extraordinary destinations.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages