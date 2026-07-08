ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES EXPANDS FLY-CRUISE ANTARCTICA EXPEDITIONS FOR 2027-2028 SEASON

Limited Availability on Two Seven-Night Departures in 2026 for More Time Exploring

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages is expanding its Fly the Drake Expeditions, giving travelers more opportunities to experience Antarctica while spending less time crossing the Drake Passage and more time exploring one of the world's last great wildernesses. Responding to strong demand, the luxury expedition cruise line is expanding its 2027-2028 Antarctica season with six departures across two expedition styles designed to maximize time ashore and on the water in the Antarctic Peninsula. The Drake Express Expedition features a seven-night round-trip voyage from King George Island with private charter flights between Punta Arenas, Chile, and Antarctica, allowing guests to bypass the traditional two-day Drake Passage crossing in both directions.

2027-2028 Drake Express departures include:

The Drake Fly & Sail Expedition offers travelers the opportunity to experience the legendary Drake Passage by sea before returning by private charter flight from King George Island to Punta Arenas—combining the classic Antarctic voyage with the convenience of flying home.

2027-2028 Drake Fly & Sail departures include:

Every itinerary includes private charter flights, one-night hotel accommodations in Punta Arenas before and after the expedition, and six full days exploring Antarctica through Zodiac safaris, guided landings, and daily discoveries led by Atlas Ocean Voyages' 17-member Expedition Team.

"When most people think about Antarctica, they envision penguins, whales, glaciers, and the thrill of stepping foot on the White Continent," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "The Drake Passage is a rite of passage for many travelers, offering an unforgettable journey between two worlds. However, for those with more limited vacation time, our Fly the Drake expeditions provide the luxury of maximizing your experience with options like our Drake Express or Drake Fly and Sail, allowing you to reach your Antarctic adventure faster while still enjoying the comfort of our purpose-built yachts and traveling with a small community of curious, like-minded explorers. It's an ideal choice for anyone eager to embrace the wonders of this far-flung destination without sacrificing the essence of the expedition."

Flying between Punta Arenas and King George Island takes approximately two hours, compared with the traditional two-day Drake Passage crossing each way. Whether guests choose the fully air-supported Drake Express Expedition or the Drake Fly & Sail Expedition, every itinerary is designed to maximize time spent exploring Antarctica.

Departures throughout the season offer distinct wildlife experiences. November and December voyages feature pristine snow-covered landscapes, dramatic ice formations, penguin courtship and nesting colonies, and elephant seals arriving on shore. February expeditions showcase active penguin chicks, playful seal pups, and exceptional whale sightings as humpback, minke and orca whales feed in Antarctic waters.

Each expedition is led by Atlas Ocean Voyages' experienced 17-member Expedition Team of polar experts, naturalists, marine biologists, historians, photographers and kayak guides, providing expert insight through lectures, Zodiac excursions and shore landings. Guests may also reserve optional Antarctic kayaking or the rare opportunity to camp overnight on the Antarctic continent, while every voyage includes the complimentary Polar Plunge.

Before embarking, guests enjoy a complimentary Atlas Immersion in Punta Arenas, featuring an evening of Patagonian cuisine, regional wines, Chilean folklore and local history at Magellan's Strait Park and historic Fort Bulnes.

Guests sail aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' intimate Polar Category C Ice Class expedition yachts, accommodating fewer than 200 guests. Spacious suites, inviting social spaces, globally inspired cuisine with daily changing menus and extensive plant-based selections, premium beverages, 24-hour room service, gratuities and enriching onboard programming are all included through the brand's Always Included experience.

Limited space remains aboard select December 2026 Drake Express departures:

Travelers planning ahead will find the greatest availability across the expanded 2027-2028 Fly the Drake Expeditions, with six departures offering more choices than ever to experience Antarctica.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages