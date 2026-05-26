ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES AFAR RECOMMENDS: STARGAZING AND ASTRONOMY WORKSHOPS FOR THE 2026 SEASON

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces Afar Recommends, a curated collection of cultural experiences developed in partnership with Afar, the award-winning travel media brand. New for the 2026 season, select expeditions will feature Afar Recommends: Stargazing & Astronomy Workshops across Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

"Grounded in our shared belief with Afar in the transformative power of travel, Afar Recommends experiences invite guests to enjoy more meaningful moments and learn from leading experts," said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We are proud to continue this rewarding partnership and look forward to welcoming guests as they explore the night sky and create lasting memories."

Guests will find Afar Recommends: Stargazing & Astronomy Workshops on all 2026 Cultural Expeditions sailings. Guided by a resident astronomer, Afar Recommends: Stargazing & Astronomy Workshops offer captivating insights into the universe through expert-led talks and on-deck stargazing sessions. The collection also features thoughtfully curated shore excursions identified by the Afar Recommends icon that immerse guests in local culture through authentic encounters, hands-on workshops, national pastimes, and regional cuisine.

"Truly life-changing journeys come from connecting more deeply with local culture, feeding your curiosity, and pursuing your passions," said Afar cofounder Joe Diaz. "Our partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages, which shares Afar's belief in the transformative power of travel, allows more travelers to enjoy richer, more meaningful experiences."

Featured Experts

As Atlas Ocean Voyages' Resident Astronomer, Jonathan H. Ward delivers a dynamic blend of space history, astrophotography insight, and celestial exploration. He leads engaging enrichment lectures, interactive workshops, and onboard stargazing sessions that illuminate the cosmos throughout the voyage.

World Voyager — London roundtrip, June 1, 2026

— London roundtrip, June 1, 2026 World Voyager — London to Copenhagen, June 15, 2026

— London to Copenhagen, June 15, 2026 World Navigator — August 11, 2026

Charles Barclay, Astronomer and former Vice President of the Royal Astronomical Society, brings a lifetime of astronomy education and outreach to the Cultural Expeditions program. He delivers illuminating presentations on astrophysics and engages guests in lively cosmic discourse.

World Navigator — August 11, 2026

— August 11, 2026 World Voyager — September 21, 2026

— September 21, 2026 World Navigator — October 14, 2026

Ian Ridpath, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, acclaimed author, and renowned astronomy lecturer, is known for making the science of the skies accessible and engaging. His talks cover constellation mythology, the history of space discovery, and celestial navigation.

World Voyager — September 21, 2026

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

About Afar

Afar, which launched in 2009, is the most critically acclaimed travel media brand. It is B Corp Certified and makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers Travelers Who Care. Through a growing portfolio of platforms—including digital, social, email, audio, a quarterly magazine, events, and the recent acquisition of UK-based Suitcase Magazine —Afar reaches the most affluent, influential, and discerning audience across all travel media.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages