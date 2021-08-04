Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator Commences Service, Inaugurating New Luxe-Adventure Voyages For Today's Luxury Traveler

"We are happy to welcome Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator into service," said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holding, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "For more than 25 years, Mystic has grown from a single river boat, offering daytours on the Douro River, to building and operating more than 60 river, ocean and expedition ships, which deliver authentic cultural experiences around the world. Atlas Ocean Voyages is the latest Mystic brand and embodies the company's evolution of superior service, unforgettable experiences and luxuriously designed ships."

World Navigator offers 98 suites and staterooms, ranging from the 183-sq.-ft. Adventure Staterooms to the ship's signature one-bedroom, 466-sq.-ft. Navigator Suite. In March 2022, World Navigator will be the first ship to offer Solo Suites. All suites and staterooms are infused with European sophistication; incorporate modern technological conveniences; and include a stocked mini-refrigerator; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; slippers, robes, and binoculars to use on board; Nespresso coffee; teas; and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

"We are proud to launch World Navigator and inaugurate Atlas' distinctive luxe-adventure cruising for discerning, fun-seeking travelers," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas is the industry's first new luxury brand in more than twenty years and World Navigator is designed to bring today's luxury travelers on genuine, cultural experiences and adventures to remote and fascinating destinations around the world. On board, guests can enjoy elegant accommodations, entertainment, dining options, and amenities usually found on larger ships."

World Navigator features SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE, the first luxury L'OCCITANE spa at sea. SeaSpa's holistic, sensorial menu of therapies are hand-performed with authentic ingredients from Provence, certified in origin and proven effectiveness. The 950-sq.-ft. spa comprises two therapy rooms, a detoxing infrared sauna, and a serenity lounge with soothing vistas of the passing oceanscape through expansive windows. Guests also can maintain their daily regimen in the ships Fitness Studio featuring TechnoGym equipment.

The Atlas and Dome Lounges feature lively entertainment, led by accomplished performers who engage guests in pop, stage, and American classics sing-alongs. World Navigator's Entertainment Director, Sean O'Shea, will also perform sensational, feature cabarets in the Dome Lounge in the evenings. Guests also enjoy movies, port presentations, live entertainment, and informative lectures in the Dom Henrique Auditorium.

All guests on all voyages can explore Atlas' regionally inspired gourmet fare through six dining options. Porto celebrates Atlas' Portuguese heritage and is World Navigator's main dining room, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating. The restaurant also offers the special Alma Portuguese cuisine menu, available on alternate evenings for dinner. 7Aft Grill is World Navigator's chophouse, featuring Black Angus filets and New York strip steak, among others. Paula's Pantry café serves a variety of specialty sandwiches; salads; soups; cookies and cupcakes; specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans; Kusmi teas; and fresh detox juices. The Dome Lounge also features afternoon tea and refreshments, and guests can order room service from a breakfast or "always available" menu featuring soups, sandwiches, and salads.

Offering one of the industry's highest space-to-guest, World Navigator is newly constructed with the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art, elegant design. All staff and crew are trained in and observe stringent health protocols, and guests participate in health screenings prior to boarding and during the voyage.

All land excursions and tours are conducted in small groups, led by expert and screened local tour guides, with transportation operated at reduced occupancies to provide ample personal space. Whisper Mic radio headsets are also used on land excursions and tours to allow guests to remain socially distant while still enjoying the guides' commentary.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, WiFi and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use on board, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, the ship fosters a refined and convivial ambience and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by sister-ships World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

