Atlas Oil Appoints New VP of Technology, Director of Procurement

Kryska brings with him a multitude of experiences in the IT field, serving most recently as the Director of Product Management and IT Strategy for Kelly Services. As VP of Technology at Atlas, Kryska is responsible for streamlining back office procedures to identify new efficiencies for customers, procuring technological advancements that benefit our teams in the field and creating innovative solutions to combat the unique challenges that arise in the oil and gas industry.

Cabrera has over 18 years of domestic and international procurement experience and will be responsible for creating and managing strategic relationships with vendors, leading to improved efficiencies and collaborative partnerships.

"Atlas is expanding rapidly," said Cabrera. "With this growth comes the opportunity to strategize and optimize to improve the existing supply chain while building relationships with vendors wanting to innovate and grow with Atlas."

The move to appoint two new leaders at Atlas comes amid the company's Fueling Innovation campaign centered around creating industry-leading solutions in technology, company culture and service. Prior company expansions during the campaign resulted in the appointment of Mike Fahy to COO in January and the addition of chemical hauling and lubricants distribution to its vast portfolio of services.

"We know our people are what drive our success," said Atlas President Bob Kenyon. "That's why we're committed to investing in our team and bringing industry-leading professionals on board to make our vision of becoming a global energy leader a reality."

Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 47 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, and oilfield services.

