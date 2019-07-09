Atlas Oil Company Announces Leadership Changes to Support Growth and Propel Digital Transformation Forward

TAYLOR, Mich., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil Company made several leadership appointments to support accelerated growth across the business as it continues its digital transformation through system enhancements, process automation and the development of an e-commerce solution that allows customers to order fuel, lubricants and petroleum products online.

"We are excited to have these professionals join the Atlas team and support our Fueling Innovation mission," said Atlas' President, Bob Kenyon.

Michael DeVoe joined Atlas' Executive Leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, bringing with him over 20 years of executive operations experience in the energy and logistics industries. DeVoe will analyze current business processes and work with key stakeholders throughout the organization to design, establish and implement strategic policies to improve Atlas' business model.

Chris Woodard joins Atlas' Business Transformation team as Director of E-Commerce and Digitization, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in IT leadership, development and change management. In his role, Woodward will work with IT, billing and customer relations teams to digitize back office processes and improve the customer experience at every touchpoint.

Kevin Dunbar joins Atlas as Director of Customer Success and will be based out of Atlas' Innovation Center in Taylor, MI. Dunbar has been in the transportation industry for the entirety of his career, bringing more than 20 years of experience leading customer service, contact center and service delivery operations. Dunbar will be instrumental in growing Atlas' Customer Success division and will hone in on winning, growing and retaining customer relationships through a multi-faceted approach.

Chris Lee joins Atlas as General Manager of Supply and Trading, bringing more than a decade of experience in fuel supply management, hedging and complex contract negotiation. Based out of Atlas' Houston, TX office, Lee will work with key stakeholders in all of Atlas' SBUs to reduce supply costs, increase efficiencies and help Atlas' diverse customer-base reduce risk and their bottom line.

Daniel Brakefield, Manager of Commercial Sales, joined Atlas' Supply and Trading team stationed in Houston, TX. With more than a decade of market analysis and commercial fuel sales experience, Brakefield brings the knowledge and expertise to grow Atlas' national footprint as it continues to expand into new markets with additional product offerings, services and digital solutions.

"We're committed to investing in our team," said Atlas' Founder Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. "These individuals bring years of specialized experience and will each play an integral role as we collectively work towards our mission of becoming a global energy leader."

Through recent expansions, Atlas has grown its team to nearly 700 team members in 20 terminals nationwide. By continuing to invest in its team members, technology and strategic partners, Atlas is on track to accomplish its goal of becoming 100 percent digital by 2020.

About Atlas Oil Company

Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, marine and oil field services.

