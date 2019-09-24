Atlas Oil Named "Excellence in Health and Safety" Award Winner for the Second Consecutive Year at the 2019 Texas Oil and Gas Awards

TAYLOR, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil was named the Excellence in Health and Safety award winner at the 2019 Texas Oil and Gas Awards, marking the company's second consecutive win in this prestigious category – last year in the Rocky Mountain region.

"We're honored by this continued recognition and believe it is a testament to our teams' unwavering commitment towards delivering best-in-class service and solutions across our 20 terminals nationwide," said Atlas President, Bob Kenyon.

Since its founding in 1985, Atlas' operations have been guided by a safety-first mentality. The organization's FOCUS or "Face of the Company United in Safety" campaign has been the guiding factor in all safety and training initiatives implemented throughout the years.

"By implementing new strategic initiatives, technologies and best-in-class training programs, we've been able to substantially improve oilfield safety year-over-year," said Atlas' Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon.

Atlas' SEAL or "Safe Educated Atlas Leaders" program provides Atlas drivers with 240 hours of training, an annual recertification, 2-day training sessions every 4 months and more to ensure its drivers are prepared on the road. As part of this program, Atlas drivers undergo extensive Smith Driving System training on how to reduce collisions and maintain a high-level of awareness on the road. Inward and outward facing driver cameras are installed on every Atlas truck and service vehicle to provide valuable coaching opportunities and greater insight into company-wide operations.

The organization's most recent addition has been Atlas Driver Rewards, a recognition program designed to reward drivers for their hard work, safety and dedication to providing exceptional customer service. Drivers earn points redeemable for thousands of name-brand items through safety meeting attendance, zero hours of service violations, no FMCSA infractions, completing monthly online safety and wellness training, and more.

In 2018, Atlas' safety initiatives were accomplished while adding 220 field employees and resulted in the following impressive statistics in the Texas region:

A company-wide TRIR that is 48% lower than the industry norm by NAICS Code

A 90% reduction in TRIR from 2017-2018

A YTD TRIR of 0.0

"Safety is a top priority at Atlas and is at the forefront of all that we do," said Atlas Vice President of EHS, Risk and Human Resources, Gerry King. "Whether this be through our patented technological solutions that keep workers out of the hot zone and eliminate down time on the oilfield, or through our team's commitment to putting our customers first, we'll always go the extra mile to get the job done right."

About Atlas Oil Company

Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, marine and oilfield services.

