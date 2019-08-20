Atlas Oil Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

TAYLOR, Mich., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil Company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies, for the second consecutive year and sixth time in company history.

"It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list again in 2019 and is a true testament to our entrepreneurial vision and team's commitment to delivering best-in-class products, services and digital solutions to our customers," said Atlas President, Bob Kenyon.

The Inc. 5000 list represents some of the most renowned companies throughout the nation. Those featured on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list have been very competitive within their respective markets; the aggregate revenue climbing to $12 billion and accounting for more than 52,000 jobs throughout the U.S.

Atlas has grown exponentially over the past year and will continue to expand throughout 2020 to encompass more than 1,000 team members. Since its founding, the organization has seen immense growth in 13 distinct business units, disrupting the industry through the addition of new products, team members and digital transformation initiatives. Atlas continues to expand into new markets, most recently acquiring a 6.8-acre facility in Fort Lupton, CO and now has more than 20 terminals across the country to service its nationwide customer base.

"We have a clear vision for our future and are always seeking out opportunities to invest in new talent, technology and strategic alliances to elevate our current growth plan," said Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. "Over the past few years alone, we have added three core business segments including Bulk Chemical Hauling, Lubricants Distribution and Marine Fueling Services, which continue to be core revenue drivers at Atlas."

As Atlas pushes towards its vision of becoming 100 percent digital by 2020, the organization will maintain immense expansion of its team, services and business segments, and is actively seeking opportunities to recruit top talent. For more information on Atlas, its growth initiatives and career opportunities, visit www.atlasoil.com

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

About Atlas Oil Company

Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, marine and oilfield services.

