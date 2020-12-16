Atlas Organics Announces Expansion of Operations in San Antonio, Texas to Provide Composting Solutions

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Organics (Atlas), a leading commercial composting company seeking to increase municipal waste-solution partnerships across the U.S., today announced the company's expansion of operations in San Antonio, Texas, to provide food waste and yard waste processing and composting management. Atlas estimates that 15 jobs will be created at the new facility with hiring focused within the region of San Antonio. The first phase of site construction has begun, and operations will begin in January.

The new facility in San Antonio enhances Atlas' presence as a composting solutions leader across five states including the recently announced public-private partnership in Indian River County, Florida. Last December, Atlas announced it had received $21.4 million in project funding from Spring Lane Capital, a private equity firm focused on providing catalytic project capital for sustainability projects in the energy, food, water and waste industries.

The City of San Antonio has implemented residential food waste recycling programs but has historically outsourced its services. With Atlas, the city will now have its own composting facility at Nelson Gardens. Atlas' operations at the Nelson Road facility in San Antonio will focus on waste grinding services that require special attention and investment by the company to address contamination challenges in the current food waste feedstock. Atlas will also focus on enhancing community awareness and educating residents about the benefits of composting services.

"We are proud to expand our operations to San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the country and one that has already been ahead of the recycling curve and a positive force in making the region a more environmentally efficient place for its residents," said Atlas CEO Joseph McMillin. "Composting has increasingly grown as an efficient and local organic recycling solution for many cities across the country and we are excited to begin our important work for San Antonio residents in the new year."

About Atlas Organics:

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, Atlas Organics is a leading commercial composting company seeking to increase municipal waste-solution partnerships across the US. Our facilities recycle water treatment residuals, yard trimmings and food residuals, turning it into a valuable soil amendment to promote sustainable regional agriculture and landscaping. For more information, please visit our website: www.atlasorganics.net

