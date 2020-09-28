Atlas Organics Announces Public-Private Partnership With Indian River County, Florida to Provide Composting Solutions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. and VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Organics (Atlas), a leading commercial composting company seeking to increase municipal waste-solution partnerships across the U.S., today announced the launch of the organization's public-private partnership (PPP) with Indian River County (IRC) to provide composting management including processing yard trimmings. The company has also appointed Heidi Segona to head their business development for the IRC facility, bringing the total to over 10 employees at its Vero Beach, Florida, operations headquarters.

Last December, Atlas announced it had received $21.4 million in project funding from Spring Lane Capital, a private equity firm focused on providing catalytic project capital for sustainability projects in the energy, food, water and waste industries.

Atlas' operations in Vero Beach, FL, perform yard waste grinding services for the Indian River County landfill on their property and moves the processed material to an adjacent property called the Indian River Eco District. The IRC project is currently forecast to process 85-90K tons per year (TPY) in 2020, but the facility is permitted to manage and compost 175K TPY of yard waste and food waste. Atlas is actively engaged in securing additional feedstocks for the IRC project, which is registered with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) as a Source Separated Organics Processing Facility.

"We are very pleased to team up with Indian River County to improve the overall soil health for county residents by returning recycled organic waste back to the earth as efficiently and locally as possible," said Atlas CEO Joseph McMillin. "Partnering with municipalities like Indian River allows us to foster a healthier environment for residents across the county and advance the circular economy. This partnership will help us produce organic soil for a wide array of resources the community depends upon including landscape suppliers, home gardening centers, nurseries, large agricultural sites, golf courses and sod growing operations."

Heidi Segona Joins Atlas as Head of Business Development, Indian River County

Atlas Organics has appointed Heidi Segona as head of Business Development for the Indian River County facility, effective July 9, 2020. Ms. Segona reports directly to Leslie Rodgers, Director of Business Development and is based out of the company's Vero Beach headquarters.

Ms. Segona is responsible for further establishing Atlas Organics' brand and overall business growth in Florida. She will be focused on new sales, market development and prospecting, including expansion into alternative markets. She will also be regularly assessing customers' needs in order to provide superior composting services to the residents of Indian River County.

Ms. Segona joins the Atlas team with 15 years of sales experience, having most recently worked as a business development manager for Coca-Cola, Florida. At Coca- Cola, she created an initiative for their customers to have increased access to recycling solutions. Ms. Segona also held sales positions at Paychex, where she exceeded her annual goals every year. In 2015-2016, Ms. Segona was awarded with a Certificate of Excellence and the Elite Sales Award in her territory.

While attending graduate school, Ms. Segona worked to cultivate community gardens in marginalized communities, volunteered for the Memphis Food Advisory, and deepened her knowledge of healthy soil as a growing medium. Ms. Segona is originally from Melbourne and graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

"We are very excited to have Heidi join our team in Vero Beach and help us expand our composting solutions throughout the county," said McMillin. "Heidi brings a true passion and dedication to providing more sustainable solutions to communities, and her in-depth knowledge of recycling solutions and, more specifically, healthy soil, is going to significantly help Atlas grow our composting services throughout Florida."

