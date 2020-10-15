Atlas Partners with Influential to Deliver Inventory-Based Targeting for Influencer Marketing Campaigns and Sales Lift Measurement For CPG Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLAS Technology Group, Inc., a data acquisition and analytics company helping consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands make better more informed decisions through Big Data, and Influential, the leading AI influencer technology Social Intelligence™ firm and an IBM Watson Developer Partner, today announced a strategic partnership to combine forces to drive streamlined decisions and develop key insights for major brands in the CPG industry through influencer marketing.

CPG brands are increasingly looking for ways to understand and measure the effectiveness of their influencer campaigns. As the only influencer platform delivering provable ROI both online and offline, Influential will be able to leverage Atlas' in-stock and off-shelf POS data to drive streamlined performance metrics on all social media campaigns, optimizing media and content strategies while mitigating ad waste at the most granular level.

Through Atlas' accelerated Insight-to-Impact Cycle, Influential will harness a number of key functions, including inventory targeting, demographic targeting, and performance measurement, in order to streamline the flow of information from data collection to decision-making.

"Influencers have become more relevant than ever, and extracting insights to better understand customers has become imperative to every brand looking to engage with audiences on social platforms" said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential. "Through this partnership with Atlas, we are now able to marry in-store inventory data with influencer activations for our Fortune 1000 brand clients, delivering the most effective campaigns possible."

"As brands look to develop more intuitive partnerships with social influencers, we are pleased to build out our relationship with Influential as they propel the influencer marketing industry forward," said Sean Cline, EVP of Sales and Operations at Atlas. "It is more important than ever to use data-powered decision making to reach consumers in the most actionable and efficient way possible. We're excited to take on this new and innovative approach that will help drive tangible results for our clients."

About Influential

Influential is an AI-powered social data and conversion technology. Leveraging a network of over 3 Million social media influencers, Influential's technology powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, and creative and execution services. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential's Optimized Paid Media offering enables bespoke targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, as well as brand lift studies. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including Walmart, McDonald's, Pepsi, NFL, Nestlé, General Mills, Toyota, Samsung, and Sony Pictures. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner. ( www.influential.co )

About Atlas

Atlas helps consumer goods companies make better decisions to drive their business, by harmonizing data and extracting richer insights … in less time. Atlas' single, intuitive interface accelerates the Insight-to-Impact Cycle, while streamlining the flow of information … from data to decision. Atlas' proven methodology (Aggregation | Analytics | Activation | Automation) empowers suppliers to run reports the way they run their business. Reports, dashboards and alerts are generated based on the needs of each user. This approach provides retailer team leads and category managers with very granular insights. Conversely, senior leadership teams receive actionable insights from across the enterprise.

