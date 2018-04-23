'Atlas Protocol' - A Blockchain Advertising Project from the xGoogler Blockchain Alliance - Announced in New York City

Technology experts and investors gathered in New York City last week for the launch event of Atlas Protocol -- a decentralized digital marketing protocol that is currently being developed on the Nebulas public blockchain.

Duran Liu, founder of Atlas Protocol, introduced his vision for a blockchain-based digital marketing ecosystem at the launch event of the newly announced blockchain startup. By decentralizing the digital advertising ecosystem, Atlas Protocol aims to redress major problems in online marketing, including the security of user data, which is a major societal concern, and the prevalence of digital ad fraud, which cost advertisers an estimated $16 billion in 2017.

Controversy around the use of consumer data by private internet companies has reached a boiling point in recent months. In October, Facebook, Google and Twitter were summoned by the US Senate to a hearing about false advertising and micro-targeting on their platforms, and last month the CEOs of these companies were invited to appear for another Congressional hearing about data privacy and disinformation on their social networks. The Facebook CEO accepted the invitation and provided his testimony earlier this month.

Unlike the current digital advertising paradigm, Atlas Protocol seeks to give full data ownership to users through a decentralized model. Being implemented on blockchain, the Atlas Protocol network will be fully transparent for users, publishers and advertisers, in contrast to the "black box" set up that characterizes the current industry landscape dominated by digital giants.

Cheng Li, CTO of Atlas Protocol, gave an overview of the project's technical architecture, which is the first application layer protocol built on the Nebulas blockchain. As such, Atlas Protocol will leverage the Nebulas Rank (NR) algorithm, which measures the impact of addresses, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (DApps) in the blockchain world, for its decentralized marketing ecosystem. Cheng also described the mechanics of the native Atlas Protocol token and how it circulates to exchange value among advertisers, publishers and end users.

Atlas Protocol is one of the first offshoots of the xGoogler Blockchain Alliance (GBA, xgba.io), a newly-created blockchain community for former employees of Google, where both Duran and Cheng worked previously. A meeting point for xGooglers to collaborate within the context of blockchain, GBA is designed to bring together some of the world's most innovative and forward-thinking people to share ideas and build projects in the blockchain space.

Meanwhile, Atlas Protocol is already gaining traction with leading mobile internet and blockchain companies. Dolphin browser, a web browser with over 200 million users, is collaborating with Atlas to build the decentralized advertising ecosystem, while the decentralized virtual gifting protocol Gifto, supported by the popular live streaming platform Uplive, is also working with Atlas on user growth and monetization.

Key members of Atlas Protocol are:

Duran Liu (Founder): Head of Nebulas Labs (labs.nebulas.io), former Senior Software Engineer at Google HQ where he lead multiple machine learning efforts, and former Senior Software Engineer at FreeWheel where he played a pivotal role in initiating the first-generation of mobile video advertising products.

Liu (Founder): Head of Nebulas Labs (labs.nebulas.io), former Senior Software Engineer at Google HQ where he lead multiple machine learning efforts, and former Senior Software Engineer at FreeWheel where he played a pivotal role in initiating the first-generation of mobile video advertising products. Cheng Li (Co-founder, CTO): Former Senior Software Engineer at Google NYC where he worked on Google Play quality and helped launched the Play Books audiobook service on Google Assistant, and the former Director of Engineering at FreeWheel NYC, wielding many years of experiences in building advertising systems for the Internet.

Haoshuang Ji (Engineering Lead): Former Staff Engineer at video AI and analytics platform Conviva. Worked at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), where he was part of the team of scientists who discovered the Higgs boson (aka God Particle), culminating in a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013.

Rose Ren (Marketing & PR Director): Former Marketing Lead of Bodhi prediction market blockchain project, and former Investment Manager at cryptocurrency fund Continue Capital.

For more information on Atlas Protocol, visit https://atlasp.io or https://twitter.com/atlaspio.

