"Atlas Protocol"--The First Application Layer Protocol Built on Nebulas Blockchain--Wins the Project Excellence Award

Event attendees included not only pioneers and thought leaders across different technology domains but also government officials, such as the Chinese Consul General in San Francisco, Linquan Luo, and Lily Mei, the mayor of Fremont, California. Nebulas, the next generation public blockchain aiming for a continuously improving ecosystem, sponsored the Blockchain Summit at the Festival.

With more than 300 people in attendance, the Blockchain Summit featured several panel discussions and keynote speeches about the future of blockchain technology. Topics ranged from investing into blockchain and cryptocurrencies, regulation and the legal aspects of blockchain, and several unicorn blockchain projects. High-quality blockchain entrepreneurs and investors from Silicon Valley and other parts of the world joined the event to share their perspective and insights into blockchain technology.

Duran Liu, the founder of Atlas Protocol and head of Nebulas Labs, gave the first keynote at the Blockchain Summit. His keynote, titled 'Nebulas Open Ecosystem', introduced the main Nebulas blockchain network, 'Eagle Nebula' (Nebulas v1.0), Nebulas's philosophy and principles for blockchain, the Nebulas Labs (Nebulabs) incubator, and the newly- launched Nebulas Incentive Program. Duran also joined a panel discussion on 'Global Development of Blockchain Technology' exploring the future developments of blockchain.

During the Blockchain Summit's award ceremony, Atlas Protocol, a decentralized marketing protocol based on the collaborative effort of Nebulabs and the xGoogler Blockchain Alliance (GBA), was a recipient of the Project Excellence Award. Diana Ding, the founder of Ding Ding TV and the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Festival, presented the award to Duran, in addition to two other outstanding blockchain projects, Loopring and CertiK, which also won the award.

