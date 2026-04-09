Atlas Raises $6M Seed Led by Accel and Stellaris to Power the Next Global Accounting Firm

MUMBAI, India, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas, a technology company headquartered in Singapore, today announced it has raised $6 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Accel and Stellaris, two of India's leading early-stage venture capital firms. The capital will be used to expand Atlas's AI platform, grow its network of partner accounting firms in North America, and accelerate go-to-market efforts in a sector worth more than $150 billion annually.

In the United States alone, more than 300,000 professionals have exited the field since 2019 even as tax codes expand and client requirements grow increasingly complex. Independent accounting firms - among the most trusted advisors for their clients - often struggle to meet demand owing to this talent crunch, and recognize technology as the long-term solution for their capacity crunch.

Atlas helps firms add capacity by embedding AI natively across their delivery and administrative operations. Atlas's platform is built on a human-in-the-loop philosophy: rather than replacing accountants, the company utilizes AI as a specialized junior accountant, shifting the role of human professionals from execution to review and judgment, and allowing them more time to focus on clients. The result is a model that allows firms to grow revenue and margins without adding headcount. Early deployments have already demonstrated efficiency gains exceeding 5X on targeted workflows.

Atlas was started in H2 2025 by Arpit Maheshwari and Jagmal Singh, who cumulatively bring 3 decades of experience in India's startup ecosystem. Prior to Atlas, Maheshwari led AI software investments at Stellaris, and held leadership roles at Indian startups such as CarDekho. Singh's career has involved leadership / CTO roles at CarDekho (who acquired his startup Connecto), PaisaBazaar (part of the $ 8B PolicyBazaar Group), and a range of growth-stage and listed companies in Singapore.

Arpit Maheshwari, CEO, Atlas, said, "The accounting industry is at an inflection point. With AI, we have technology that adapts to the way professionals work, and not the other way around. Atlas is building infrastructure that will allow the best independent firms to compete at a scale that was previously out of their reach. We are also putting skin in the game with our partners, aligning our incentives directly to their success. This funding allows us to deepen our platform, grow our network, and move with the urgency this moment demands."

SOURCE Accel