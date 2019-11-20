Atlas Real Estate Aligns Leadership Team For Future Growth

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service realty group specializing in real estate investments, brokerage and property management, today announces the repositioning of company leaders, as well as its plans to expand into additional markets in 2020.

Atlas is prepared for a year of success and swift expansion. Tony Julianelle, formerly titled as President, has recently been named as Atlas' CEO. This change better positions Atlas for the rapid growth the firm is experiencing and expecting within the next year.

"Atlas Real Estate has reached a remarkable point in its growth trajectory, and with it comes the need for refinement of practices and realignment of responsibilities," said Ryan Boykin, Co-founder and Partner. "We're optimizing leadership roles to deliver the best possible experience for our clients and the communities we serve."

The continuous expansion can be credited to the development of real estate markets in Colorado and Arizona. Michael Hills, VP of Investment Brokerage, is leading the multi-state charge for investment brokerage services, while Nick Mertens, VP of Property Management, is leading the growth of Atlas' property management division in both states.

Atlas continues to focus on markets that are prime for growth next year and beyond. The team consists of over 50 dynamic employees specializing in investment brokerage, property management, institutional acquisition and Zillow Offers partner management.

"Our four diverse divisions have grown significantly over the past year, thanks to our culture of excellence and empowerment," said Julianelle. "Our leadership team is focused on growth into additional markets driven by the purpose, vision, mission and values that have been the cornerstone of our success."

For media inquiries, please contact Binh Nguyen at binh@flackable.com.

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas is a full-service real estate company specializing in Investment Brokerage, Property Management, Institutional Acquisition, and a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Serving Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, the group transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,200 residential units. Atlas has been recognized as Best Place To Work, Best Property Management, and Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more, please visit www.RealAtlas.com.

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate