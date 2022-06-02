Atlas Real Estate Announces Best Places to Work Honors

In its Best Places to Work awards, Denver Business Journal recognizes workplaces in the Denver area whose innovation and operations are positively enhancing the business landscape for a better future, as well as creating an optimistic and supportive environment for their employees. Atlas, based in Denver since its inception in 2013 ranked fourth across all companies in the large business category.

The Denver Post's Top Workplaces program recognizes companies that are able to out-produce, out-innovate and out-deliver their competitors. Its rankings are based entirely on quantitative employee feedback, collected via a survey distributed to all eligible employees.

Atlas employees were asked to complete an employee engagement survey for both programs, measuring key engagement categories and overall employee satisfaction.

"Earning these workplace honors is an important measure of success because they are based on survey feedback from our team," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "We relentlessly work to ensure that our distinct culture gets stronger every day, and these awards confirm that we're on track—that we're making a difference to our team and those they serve."

In 2021 Atlas doubled down on the importance of company culture with the addition of a new Talent and Culture department. The brand-new department, led by Vice President Christopher Frierson, focuses entirely on the development, mastery, autonomy, and purpose of Atlas' employees. In addition, the company recently enhanced its benefits with the addition of a free-vacation perk for all team members at their 5-year anniversary and with more frequent team outings and events.

"In the past year, Atlas has brought on board an additional 100+ team members," said Ryan Boykin, co-founder and partner. "Even throughout this period of accelerated growth, we have continued to put our team first, an inviolable core value of how we operate. It feels great to be honored for our 'people-first' approach to doing business."

This is the third year that Atlas Real Estate has been honored by the Denver Business Journal in their Best Places to Work awards. It is the second year for the company on The Denver Post's Top Workplaces list.

