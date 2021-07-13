Atlas Real Estate Announces Leadership Changes to Support SFR Joint Venture

DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisitions, is excited to announce the promotion of Eric Thorsen to Vice President, Acquisitions and the addition of Brent Gray as Joint Venture Controller.

In his new role on the Executive Leadership Team, Eric Thorsen will lead and manage the acquisition of single-family homes across the eight markets Atlas operates in. Eric will play an integral role in the execution of Atlas' joint venture with DivcoWest.

Eric first joined the Atlas team as an Acquisitions Specialist in 2012, where he underwrote and acquired $100 million worth of single-family rentals as part of a small team. He went on to further develop his skills at Northstar Commercial Partners and Redevelopment Capital Partners before returning to Atlas in 2019 as Director of Acquisitions.

Brent Gray comes to Atlas as a financial professional with over a decade of experience. Previously serving as the CFO at Northstar Commercial Partners, Brent will oversee finances and accounting for Atlas' joint venture with DivcoWest.

"As we enter the next phase of growth, it is critical to have a team that can deliver results and execute on our ambitious acquisition strategy," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "Eric and Brent are fantastic leaders for that team. They bring a high level of expertise and proven track records. We are overjoyed to have them at Atlas."

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management and institutional acquisitions. A buy/sell brokerage, Atlas is also a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Since its inception in 2013, Denver-based Atlas Real Estate has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight markets nationwide, Atlas transacts over $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 4,500 residential units. Atlas has been recognized by leading media outlets as a one of the Best Places to Work, the Best Property Management Company and a Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

