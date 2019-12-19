Atlas Real Estate Continues Growth Momentum With New Colorado Springs Office

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, today announces the opening of a new office in Colorado Springs to accommodate growth.

Atlas Real Estate will kick off the new year in a newly acquired office at 427 North Weber Street, a central location in downtown Colorado Springs and only one-hour from Atlas' Denver home office. The Atlas team is thrilled to have a great new building with space to conduct real estate investment education.

"The momentum we're experiencing would not be possible without our leadership team's bold, forward thinking and the entire team's dedication and expertise," said Tony Julianelle, CEO. "As a result, Atlas is going to have a greater market presence in a community we already serve, and the acquisition of a new office for our growing Colorado Springs team will enhance collaboration."

Atlas Real Estate has offices in two additional locations: Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. All three locations provide a space for free, educational real estate investment sessions taught by the Atlas Investment Brokerage team and open to the public. As 'owners at heart,' they are passionate about helping community members pave a personal path toward financial independence by sharing their deep, decades-long experience—empowering others with knowledge to build long-term wealth.

"I am humbled to be working with such an inspiring, hard-working team in a community bursting with potential," says Rebecca Slaughter, Regional Manager. "The ongoing growth of Atlas Real Estate in the Colorado Springs area motivates all of us to strive for success and contribute to building this community we love."

Since its founding, Atlas Real Estate has been committed to creating a vibrant, connected and equitable community, one that is 'good for me, good for you, good for everything.' The spirit of giving is evident in Colorado Springs where the team recently provided complete Thanksgiving meals for 30 local residents in need. This month, their mission is to bring joy to Atlas' 'little' residents through a holiday toy drive.

For media inquiries, please contact Binh Nguyen at binh@flackable.com.

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas is a full-service real estate company specializing in Investment Brokerage, Property Management and Institutional Acquisition. Serving Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, the group transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,200 residential units. To learn more, please visit www.RealAtlas.com.

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate

