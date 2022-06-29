Atlas Real Estate Enters Kansas City Market

The company expands all three of its core business lines into Kansas City on both the Kansas and Missouri sides

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in brokerage, property management and institutional acquisitions, has established a new office in Kansas City. The new branch office, the company's 10th in the U.S., will provide residents, homebuyers and real estate investors in the Kansas City metro area with Atlas' full suite of investment-focused real estate services.

"Atlas Real Estate's mission is to uplift humanity through real estate, meaning helping renters become first-time home buyers, helping homeowners become real estate investors, and educating homeowners on their ability to save for retirement and build generational wealth," shares Vincent Deorio, Vice President of Growth for Atlas Real Estate. "We are excited to share this unique approach with the Kansas City community and have already been so impressed by the opportunity we see for success within this market."

Kansas City has seen tremendous net in-migration in recent years. Cybersecurity, architecture engineering tech, and animal agricultural tech are core industry highlights in a region of 2.65 million people that LinkedIn ranked as No. 8 in net in-migration since the pandemic, and one of the top 15 metropolitan areas for tech jobs per capita. In fact, with more than 100,000 net-tech jobs, Kansas City grew 1.7% year-over-year in 2020, ranking it third in tech job growth after the well-known tech centers of Austin and San Francisco, according to the CompTIA Cyberstates 2021 report.

Unlike some other markets in the country where housing sectors are seeing some cooling, houses in the Kansas City metro area continue to sell at double-digit higher rates compared to the same time last year, according to May 2022 reports from the Missouri and Kansas Realtor Associations.

"This market has tremendous potential for growth in the next few years, and we are thrilled to have Atlas join the community as an enthusiastic contributor," said Tony Julianelle, Chief Executive Officer for Atlas. "We now have boots on the ground in our brokerage and property management divisions, and our investment team has been buying single family homes in the market for the past year."

Prior to this expansion, Atlas already had a presence in five states and nine metros nationwide and in Mexico, bringing the total number of residential units under management to more than 8,000. Since its inception in 2013, Atlas has been recognized as a leader in the real estate industry. Bank of America selected Atlas as one of its Colorado Companies to Watch and the company has recently received honors as a Top Workplace.

Atlas has a legacy of hosting educational events, helping to provide financial insights and real estate trainings to members of its communities. Atlas will soon offer Real Estate Investment Hour for the Kansas City market. Attendees will be able to connect with the local Atlas Real Estate team to learn more about how to pave a path toward financial security.

About Atlas Real Estate Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and buy/sell brokerage. Atlas is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. Since its inception in 2013, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate.

With offices in 11 markets, Atlas transacts over $1 billion in real estate annually and manages nearly 8,000 residential units. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

