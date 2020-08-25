Atlas Real Estate Expands Team With New Hires And Promotions In Colorado And Arizona

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, today recognizes its Colorado and Arizona teams with two new hires, the return of two team members and four promotions.

The Atlas team happily welcomes two new Real Estate Advisor hires, Kristina Harding and Jose Martinez. Harding will be joining the Fort Collins office and Martinez will be joining the Colorado Springs team. Atlas will also be welcoming back two employees returning from pre-COVID, Hezekiah Agbo, Lead Portfolio Evaluation Analyst, and Cody Burton, Real Estate Advisor.

"Being part of the Atlas team has been rewarding on so many levels," said Burton. "Atlas's culture of empowerment, support, inclusion and 'good for you, good for me, good for everything' inspires me to reach higher every day."

In addition to recent hires, Atlas has promoted four standout employees. Rebecca Slaughter, Regional Manager, will now be overseeing the property management team in both Colorado Springs and Phoenix. Michael Bennett, Regional Manager, has transitioned to Atlas's Phoenix location to lead and expand the brokerage team. Jacob Mueller, Regional Manager, will lead the Colorado Springs brokerage team, continuing its growth trajectory. Additionally, Erika Ojeda-Louvier has transitioned from the team's Resident Resource Manager to the brokerage team where she will focus on helping tenants become first-time home buyers.

"Our team members are vital to Atlas's fast-paced growth, allowing us to expand in current and new markets," said Tony Julianelle, CEO. "I'm deeply grateful for everyone's contributions and confident that our recently promoted team members and new additions will excel in their new roles and generate value for all of our clients."

