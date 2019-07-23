Atlas Real Estate Group Expands To Phoenix With The Addition Of Valley Of The Sun Real Estate & Property Management

DENVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate Group, a full-service realty group specializing in real estate investments, brokerage and property management, has expanded its presence to Phoenix, Arizona, through the addition of Valley Of The Sun Real Estate & Property Management.

Holding the title as Best of Colorado Property Management for three consecutive years, this is part of Atlas' strategic plan to expand its comprehensive offerings to additional markets.

Atlas AZ provides the Greater Phoenix area with property management and real estate investment and brokerage services focused on financial autonomy. This team will help investors use real estate as a platform for building long-term wealth.

Valley Of The Sun, led by Jon and Cheryl Beydler, is a team of dedicated professionals with expertise in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Together, Jon and Cheryl have over thirty years of experience. Additionally, Jon is the former mayor of Fountain Hills, AZ.

"In less than 10 years, Atlas has gained holdings in Colorado, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona, and our partnership with the Beydlers will further accelerate growth in that great state," said Tony Julianelle, president of Atlas Real Estate Group. "Our companies are closely aligned on core values and commitment to the top-notch property management services our clients have come to rely upon."

"It's been terrific to partner with Atlas as they bring their Colorado expertise to Phoenix, one of the fastest growing metros in the country," said Jon Beydler, Valley of The Sun Co-founder.

As owners and investors in Arizona, the Atlas AZ team provides clients with creative solutions based on personal experience. With knowledge and passion for this dynamic market, Atlas AZ strives to help clients maximize their best short and long-term goals.

A founding principle of Atlas is to treat residents with dignity and respect, and this standard will be upheld in the new office at 335 E. Palm Ln., Phoenix, AZ 85004.

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas is a full-service real estate group specializing in investments, brokerage and property management in Denver. The group's internal real estate holdings exceed $50 million and it has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties totaling $750 million worth of transactions. Atlas manages more than 3,000 residential and commercial properties across Denver and surrounding areas. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.

