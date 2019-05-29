Atlas Real Estate Group Honored As One Of Denver Business Journal's 2019 Best Places To Work

DENVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate Group, a full-service realty group specializing in real estate investments, brokerage and property management, has been selected as one of Denver Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work.

This prominent award highlights companies in the Denver area that engage their employees and provide them with a top-tier workplace environment.

Selection of award winning organizations was determined by the employees of nominated organizations. They took time and effort to complete employee engagement surveys measuring key engagement categories including trust in senior leaders, compensation, manager effectiveness, benefits, team effectiveness and feeling valued.

Nearly 400 companies submitted nominations for consideration, and only 86 were selected to the annual Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work list.

"I'm proud of the unique, team-oriented culture we've cultivated here at Atlas," said Tony Julianelle, president of Atlas Real Estate Group. "This recognition would not have been possible without our team; they know Atlas well and are the ideal judges of whether we qualify as a best place to work in Denver."

Atlas supports the team's unwavering commitment to creating a more vibrant, equitable and connected community with an employee-run community service initiative, #AtlasGivesBack. Management's guide star is "good for you, good for me, good for everything"—a philosophy inculcated throughout the organization—motivating employees to act selflessly for the good of others.

"Atlas' purpose-driven culture is all about empowering our team members to deliver maximum value to their clients, and in doing so, actualize their own tremendous potential," said Ryan Boykin, co-founder and partner of Atlas Real Estate Group. "From humble beginnings, we've grown into a conscious business that positively impacts Denver in economic, social and sustainable ways, and we couldn't have done it without our stellar team members."

Atlas Real Estate Group will be honored on June 14 at the annual Best Places to Work Awards Luncheon at Topgolf in Centennial.

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas is a full-service real estate group specializing in investments, brokerage and property management in Denver. The group's internal real estate holdings exceed $50 million and it has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties totaling over $750 million worth of transactions. Atlas manages more than 2,500 residential and commercial properties across Denver and surrounding areas. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.

