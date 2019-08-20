Atlas Real Estate Group Hosts Free Monthly Real Estate Investment Events For Community

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate Group, a full-service realty group specializing in real estate investments, brokerage and property management, is hosting monthly real estate investment events in Denver and Colorado Springs.

As part of Atlas' commitment to serving the community, the Atlas Investment Brokerage (AIB) team, Michael Hills, Jennifer Reinhardt, Lisa Schoen, Nick Hodapp and Jacob Mueller, is offering three distinct monthly presentations and networking events that empower people with the knowledge needed to build long-term wealth.

These free, intimate events educate participants on how to pave a path toward financial freedom through real estate investment in a welcoming, relaxed environment. At each event, the AIB team shares personal stories about why they decided to invest in real estate and the success they've achieved through it.

"Atlas is committed to driving transformative change in the community through outreach initiatives, and it's rewarding to know our investment classes have helped transform the lives of so many in our community," said Tony Julianelle, president of Atlas Real Estate Group.

The events address three areas: House Hacking 101: No/Low Money Down Investing, Real Estate Investment Hour, and Women's Real Estate Investment Hour: Create Your Path to Financial Independence. Each event caters to participants' unique needs, offering real advice from real owners.

"I welcome anyone curious about real estate investment to join us at one of Atlas' free events," said Michael Hills, VP of Investment Brokerage. "At Atlas, we're passionate about teaching people, step-by-step, how to invest, generate passive income and achieve financial stability and freedom."

Upcoming events include:

Learn more about Atlas' real estate investment opportunities and events here.

For media inquiries, please contact Binh Nguyen at binh@flackable.com.

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas is a full-service real estate group specializing in investments, brokerage and property management in Denver. The group's internal real estate holdings exceed $50 million and it has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties totaling $750 million worth of transactions. Atlas manages more than 3,000 residential and commercial properties across Denver and surrounding areas. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate Group