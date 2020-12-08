Atlas Real Estate Hires Vincent Deorio as Vice President of Corporate Development

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, welcomes Vincent Deorio as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Deorio joins the Atlas team to fuel the continued growth of the company. He has extensive experience in acquisitions and development, market expansion and fundraising, with a proven track record in leading the growth of firms backed by both private equity and venture capital. He has deployed in excess of $1b across multiple markets and asset classes, for both institutional and private capital partners.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to lead the growth of an exciting organization," said Deorio. "I'm incredibly honored to join the team at Atlas and to drive the expansion of both our institutional single-family rental acquisition and property management business lines."

Deorio is a resourceful and talented real estate professional. Prior to Atlas, Deorio held the role of Vice President of Corporate Development at Mynd Property Management in Oakland, California. In that role, he led all M&A activity, successfully closing 18 acquisitions in 16 markets and accelerating the company from 400 units under management to approximately 10,000 units, with over $92.5M in funding and 375 team members. Deorio played an integral role in helping Mynd achieve the 2020 San Francisco Business Times fastest growing private company award.

"Adding Vincent to the Atlas Executive Team is catalytic for the growth trajectory of the company," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "Vincent has an incredibly impressive track-record. His unique background adds a depth to our team that will play an integral part in rapidly expanding our business in the years to come."

Atlas Real Estate continues to be a leader in the industry, having won many respected awards over the years, including Denver Business Journal's Fast 50, Colorado Companies to Watch, ColoradoBiz Magazine's Best of Colorado Property Management in 2020.

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas is a distinctly different real estate company committed to Uplifting Humanity through Real Estate and specializing in: Investment; Property Management; Institutional Acquisition; a full-service Buy/Sell Brokerage; and a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Atlas transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,600 residential units. Atlas has been recognized as Best Place to Work, Best Property Management and Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

