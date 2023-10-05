Atlas Real Estate Honored With Top Company Award by ColoradoBiz

News provided by

Atlas Real Estate Group

05 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, has been recognized with the 2023 Top Company Award, Real Estate, by ColoradoBiz Magazine

This award is the latest from ColoradoBiz, as Atlas was named Best of Colorado Property Management for the seventh consecutive year in June 2023. Atlas also received the Top Company award in 2018.

Continue Reading
Atlas Real Estate
Atlas Real Estate

Top Company awards are judged by business leaders and ColoradoBiz staff and are based on notable achievements, challenges surmounted, financial performance, and community engagement.

Founded in 2013 by Jason Shepherd and Ryan Boykin (a 2017 Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree), Atlas has been led by Tony Julianelle, CEO, since 2018. Under Tony's leadership, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate, launched the Virtuous Cycle, and opened offices in eight states and Mexico with 8,500+ residential units under management.

"To say the past 2 years have been challenging for real estate is an understatement," said Tony Julianelle, CEO. "They have tested the strength and resilience of our team, who has pivoted, made adjustments and created new businesses, and I'm honored to be part of an exceptionally talented team that's just getting started!"

"Atlas has a unique and motivating culture that's evident in all aspects of our company: our values, services, team development, and community engagement," said Christopher Frierson, Vice President, Talent & Culture. As a team, we've accomplished so much more by working in lock step, knowing we are part of something bigger than ourselves as we uplift humanity through real estate."

Atlas is fulfilling its goal of being a 100-year company with new and exciting innovations in the pipeline. The future looks bright for the company as well as the customers and communities it serves.

For media inquiries please contact Taylor Bond at [email protected]

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and buy/sell brokerage. Atlas is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. Since its inception in 2013, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight states nationwide, Atlas has $2.5 billion in real estate assets under management and manages 8,500+ residential units.

To learn more about Atlas, visit https://realatlas.com

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate Group

Also from this source

Atlas Real Estate Group Named Best of Colorado Property Management for Seventh Consecutive Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.