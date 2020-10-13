Atlas Real Estate Named A Fast 50 Honoree By Denver Business Journal

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, has been named a Fast 50 honoree by Denver Business Journal.

The Fast 50 Awards is an annual ranking by Denver Business Journal, recognizing privately held companies based on their percentage of growth in annual revenue for the past three fiscal years and celebrating the region's innovators and entrepreneurs.

"We have seen remarkable growth at Atlas over the past several years and intend to sustain that growth trajectory in the future despite being in the midst of a global pandemic," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "I'm grateful to work with such an amazing team of people who have risen to the challenge and continually push the envelope on our business."

Atlas Real Estate has grown tremendously since the company was founded in 2013. Starting with locations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colorado, Atlas later expanded its presence to Phoenix, Arizona. In 2019, Atlas outgrew its landmark office, the Zang Mansion, moving to more spacious headquarters at 970 Yuma, Denver, CO.

"It's deeply rewarding to see how far Atlas has come since our inception," said Ryan Boykin, co-founder and partner. "Atlas being named to the Fast 50 List is a testament to the hard work, creativity and can-do spirit of the team. While we've come so far, the possibilities are endless so I'm certain this is only the beginning for Atlas."

In order to be considered in the Fast 50 List, companies must have a gross annual revenue of $1 million or more. Companies interested in making the Fast 50 List were asked to complete an application and questionnaire. Finalists are ranked on revenue growth based on verified information submitted in the questionnaire.

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas is a distinctly different real estate company specializing in: Investment; Property Management; Institutional Acquisition; a full-service Buy/Sell Brokerage; and a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Serving Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, the group transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,400 residential units. Atlas has been recognized as Best Place to Work, Best Property Management and Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

