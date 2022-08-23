Atlas Real Estate Reaches $2.5 billion in Single-Family Rental Assets Under Management

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a Denver-based leader in the single-family rental (SFR) sector, announced today that it has reached a new milestone of $2.5 billion in assets under management. Since its entry into the market in 2012, the company has grown from a local single-family rental company to a large, property management player in the SFR housing sub-sector across the United States.

Atlas provides a full suite of services including traditional buy/sell brokerage, an investment brokerage team, an award-winning property management team that manages more than 9,000 units made up of properties ranging from single-family to large multifamily communities. Their work currently spans across seven States and into Mexico as well.

"Our SFR property management team has grown tremendously in lock step with this rapidly expanding segment of the housing market," said Atlas Real Estate CEO Tony Julianelle. "Thanks to a tremendous, growing set of institutional partners, this segment of our property management division has skyrocketed in recent months and we are grateful for the ever-growing trust of these major partners," added Julianelle.

In the last two years alone, Atlas has added 5 new offices with property management leaders in order to grow alongside the expansion of its institutional client partners. With a strategic focus on the mountain and sunbelt states, the company has uniquely positioned itself as a national SFR property management leader.

The $2.5 billion portfolio stretches across more than a half dozen states and includes a wide variety of both urban and suburban homes. The company also added their own Atlas Home Services division last year in an effort to better serve their institutional clients looking to reduce maintenance and repair costs and lead times, as well as the time required for renter turnovers. This move has been of particular appeal to property owners amidst growing challenges in the global supply chain and labor availability.

"The management of institutional single-family rental portfolios has presented a huge opportunity for both residents and the Atlas team, and I could not be prouder of how innovatively and proactively our team has risen to the occasion," said Vincent Deorio, Atlas' Vice President of Growth.

As the company looks ahead, property management remains one of Atlas' fastest-growing divisions and has no signs of slowing down. The Atlas team was recently lauded for its leadership as a top employer and has attracted a strong new talent pool to support this growth trajectory.

"It has been rewarding on many levels to be a foundational player in our nation's SFR industry," said Ryan Boykin, co-founder of Atlas. "We began to see early signs of demand for single-family rentals 10 or so years ago, we are glad to have had the opportunity to add this option into the mix for the benefit of our clients and communities," he added.

A recent report from HouseCanary showed a 58% increase in single-family rental listings in the first half of 2022, over the same period one year prior. This growth shows little sign of slowing as many homebuyers are hesitant to take on new mortgages amidst ongoing shifts in federal interest rates and an increasing desire for relocation flexibility.

About Atlas Real Estate

Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and buy/sell brokerage. Atlas is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. Since its inception in 2013, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate.

With offices in ten markets nationwide, Atlas transacts over $1 billion in real estate annually and manages nearly 9,000 residential units. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

