Atlas Real Estate Receives Top Workplace And Small Business Award

DENVER, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisitions, has been selected as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post and as a Small Business Award finalist by the Denver Business Journal.

Atlas ranked near the top 2O% on the list of 150 companies recognized by The Denver Post as Top Workplaces in Denver and Colorado. The company was recognized virtually at The Denver Post's 10th Annual Top Workplaces awards ceremony on May 5th.

The selection of Top Workplaces was determined by survey responses from employees of the nominated organizations. The team members answered questions about key aspects of company culture including engagement, leadership and performance; with the highest-ranking companies earning a spot on the list.

"The Top Workplace Award is one of the most important awards because it is based on feedback from our team. One of our top priorities is ensuring that our distinct culture remains strong and expands with us as we grow into new states," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "Market expansion isn't worth it without cultural expansion at the same time."

The Denver Business Journal honored Atlas as a 2021 Small Business Award winner at a virtual ceremony on May 13th. The award recognized companies headquartered in the Denver metro area with under 100 employees, and nominated companies were judged based on achievements, community involvement and industry contributions.

The theme of this year's Small Business Awards was 'resilience,' and Atlas is proud to have been recognized as an outstanding business despite the challenges faced by companies and organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic our team chose to lean into courage and to use the crisis as an opportunity to invest in the future of our business and clients," said Julianelle. "We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful to receive this recognition from our local Denver community."

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management and institutional acquisitions. A buy/sell brokerage, Atlas is also a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Since its inception in 2013, Denver-based Atlas Real Estate has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight markets nationwide, Atlas transacts over $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 4,500 residential units. Atlas has been recognized by leading media outlets as a one of the Best Places to Work, the Best Property Management Company and a Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

Contact:

Victoria Evans

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 103

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate