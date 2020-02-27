Atlas Real Estate Strengthens Team With Strategic Promotions Of Ryan Denison And Brian Bellew

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, proudly announces the promotions of Ryan Denison and Brian Bellew, two standout team members.

In his new role as Regional Manager, Denison will oversee all property management operations in the Denver Metro market, a role for which he is imminently qualified. Denison was promoted for his exemplary performance as Team Lead, wherein he served as an impactful leader and top property manager.

Denison's steady work ethic has helped him achieve outstanding results. He successfully and consistently fosters strong relationships with owners and residents. As an investment real estate owner himself, Denison has the aptitude and sensitivity to think like an owner in every decision he makes.

"As we enter another exciting stage of growth, we're thrilled to promote Ryan Denison and Brian Bellew to new leadership positions," said Tony Julianelle, CEO. "Their skills, experience, commitment to excellence and superb customer relations have bolstered company performance, elevating the brand at every touchpoint."

Brian Bellew has been a leader across multiple business lines, and with his promotion, is welcomed as the newest member of the Atlas Leadership team. In his expanded role, Bellew will serve as Director, Zillow Offers Broker Partner Operations, overseeing all functions related to representing Zillow through Zillow Offers, from property acquisition through resale. This new role will give Bellew ample opportunities to maximize his leadership acumen and analytical skills.

"The Atlas Leadership team has provided steadfast guidance and support throughout our careers, and with our expanded responsibilities, we're further empowered to accelerate Atlas' momentum," said Bellew. "Speaking for Ryan and myself, we love working alongside our forward-thinking team to bring innovation to the real estate industry."

Atlas is a distinctly different real estate company specializing in: Investment; Property Management; Institutional Acquisition; a full-service Buy/Sell Brokerage; and a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Serving Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, the group transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,200 residential units.

