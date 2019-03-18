Atlas Renewable Energy Announces USD$152 Million for Financing of Three Solar Energy Plants in Brazil

Each project has a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Chamber of Electricity Sales (Câmara de Comercialização de Energia Elétrica- CCEE). It is estimated that the combined energy produced of 672.8 GWh / year will provide clean energy for a total of 470,000 families per year. Atlas Renewable Energy estimates that the operation of the plants will prevent the emission of 108,000 tons of CO 2 per year.

The plants are located in the northeast region, namely the São Pedro and Juazeiro plants in the state of Bahia, and the Sol Do Futuro plant in the state of Ceará. The São Pedro solar complex is the first functioning operation of Atlas Renewable Energy in Brazil, with an installed capacity of 67.1 MWp in two secondary plants. As part of the company's commitment to work with local communities and environmental guidelines during the construction, development, and operation phases of its plants, the São Pedro project created nearly 700 direct jobs, and will prevent the emission of more than 61,000 tons of carbon dioxide. The Juazeiro and Sol do Futuro plants are currently in the start-up phase and will be fully operational in the coming months.

BNB's Business Director, Antônio Rosendo Neto Júnior, highlights that "A partnership with Atlas Renewable Energy demonstrates the synergy of Banco do Nordeste with this sector of the economy. Investments are essential for the evolution of the energy matrix throughout the Brazilian Northeast, especially from renewable and non-contaminated sources. We are fulfilling the Bank's mission, while generating employment and income in our region."

Atlas Renewable Energy CEO Carlos Barrera explains, "Brazil is Latin America's largest renewable energy market, and these three projects allow us to consolidate a strong presence in this market. We are pleased to have partnered with these strong, high-caliber financial institutions enabled in part by our team's solid track-record and expertise in development and execution." He adds, "As a renewable energy company, we're just scratching the surface of how powerful Latin America's renewable energy sector can be when you combine it with high-quality PPAs, financing innovation, and top-tier projects."

"By closing our investment goals of $170 million in Brazil, Atlas Renewable Energy adds to Brazil's thriving renewable energy sector," explains General Manager of Brazil, Luis Pita, who also added, "we believe Latin America's renewable energy market is due for an innovative approach to the solar technology that can deliver data driven decisions at scale and statistics aimed at increasing energy production across borders. Atlas Renewable Energy is becoming a leader in this arena. These solar projects are in line with our company's commitment to invest in top of the line technologies, such as NEXTracker's TrueCapture Technology and the introduction of the first digital substation in Brazil, which, along with our work ethic, quality of production, and company culture, are part of the company's strategic priorities."

These three projects are expected to be complemented by an additional 1.5 GW, which Atlas Renewable Energy plans to add to its investment portfolio over the next three years throughout Latin America. The current operations in Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, and Mexico are evidence of Atlas Renewable Energy's commitment to alternative energy development in Latin America and a testament to its track record as a developer and administrator of assets in the region.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy, a renewable energy company that develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects with long-term energy contracts across Latin America. Atlas Renewable Energy's current portfolio is 1.2GW of contracted projects in development, construction, or operational stages, and aims to grow an additional 1.5GW over the next decade.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized by its high standards in development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector of emerging markets. Actis has allocated more than $600 million of equity in Atlas Renewable Energy to invest in long-term renewable energy contracted projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the main emerging markets and economies of Latin America, using its proven development, commercialization and structuring know-how to bring clean energy to the region. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, Atlas works every day to provide the world with a cleaner future.

For more information, please visit https://www.atlasrenewableenergy.com/

SOURCE Atlas Renewable Energy

