Atlas Restoration Specialists Joins the RUI Holdings Family of Companies

St. Louis-based disaster recovery and remodeling firm becomes newest member of the RUI Holdings network of commercial and residential restoration experts

LENEXA, Kan., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RUI Holdings, a Lenexa, Kansas-based operator of commercial and residential reconstruction firms, announced today that Atlas Restoration Specialists, a St. Louis-based provider of full-service restoration solutions, has become the most recent member of its growing family of companies. This partnership furthers RUI Holdings' strategy of building a network of highly respected reconstruction specialists. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

RUI Holdings' flagship firm is Repairs Unlimited, a provider of 24/7 emergency services and fire-and-water restoration solutions to commercial and residential clients in the Midwest. The addition of Atlas offers the firm a well-regarded, proven presence in Missouri and Illinois, with a long-established track record of performance for clients across the greater St. Louis area.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have a company with Atlas's level of professionalism and proficiency join our ranks – their commitment to client service and craftsmanship is every bit as strong as our own, and our customer-first cultures are perfectly aligned," said Chris Santiago, CEO of RUI Holdings.

Since its founding in 1990, Atlas has earned a reputation as a trusted resource for businesses, individuals and insurance carriers faced with the difficult task of dealing with fire, water, smoke and storm damage. Under the guidance of President Brian Mullins, Atlas has grown its suite of solutions to include virtually everything that involves repair or mitigation from disaster, including 24-hour emergency water extraction, drying, cleaning, board-up and packout services.

As part of the RUI Holdings family, Atlas will continue to provide that same broad range of offerings through the same team of project managers that clients have come to know and trust. Mr. Mullins will continue in his role guiding the growth of the company.

"Our partnership with RUI is an exciting next step for our company, our customers and our people," said Mr. Mullins. "Clients will benefit from the additional insight and resources that RUI makes available, our team members will get to be part of a growing organization with new opportunities for career development, and our company becomes an important part of a group with the expertise to achieve their operational goals."

Beyond this partnership, RUI Holdings is exploring additional relationships with a number of companies in the Great Lakes Region, the Midwest and Mountain West. RUI's financial sponsor is Great Range Capital, a private equity firm focused on providing funding and operational support to growth-oriented companies operating in America's heartland. Those with an interest in exploring a relationship with RUI are encouraged to visit RUIholdings.com.

About RUI Holdings

RUI Holdings is actively building a network of leading providers of disaster recovery services, including emergency restoration, fire reconstruction, fire and smoke damage repair, flood damage, water mitigation, structural drying, renovations and additions. The company's firms serve insurance providers, commercial property enterprises, government entities and individuals, delivering them first-quality customer service and exceptional craftsmanship. More information is available online at RUIholdings.com.

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

SOURCE RUI Holdings