Atlas Sand Company Provides Update on Kermit Facility - Production Reaches 4 Million Tons per Year Annualized Rate in Approximately 4 Weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Sand Company, LLC ("Atlas," "Atlas Sand" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding its Kermit, TX facility. On August 28, 2018, approximately 4 weeks after Atlas fulfilled its first scheduled deliveries of frac sand, the Kermit facility registered full capacity production of over 11,000 tons per day of output; approximately 4 million tons annualized. As a result, the Kermit facility is operating at full capacity approximately 2 weeks ahead of its previously anticipated schedule. The facility has been regularly servicing well over 400 trucks per day and is scheduled for over 500 trucks per day for the month of September.

Atlas Sand's Founder & Chairman, Ben M. "Bud" Brigham said, "We're absolutely thrilled to be ahead of schedule on our production ramp-up. There is so much positive going on out in West Texas right now, and we're very happy to be doing our part to add to the fantastic economic growth taking place in the Permian Basin."

Hunter Wallace, the Company's COO added, "From our earliest conversations with customers, we have stressed that as former operators, we know just how important it is for service providers to deliver on what they tell their customers they will do. Atlas' Kermit facility and Monahans facility, which is expected to begin processing sand in October and commence sales in November, were each designed and built differently than any other plant in the industry. Our plants - and furthermore our Company - is built to reliably deliver on what we say we will do, when we say we will do it, day in and day out. Atlas achieving this ramp to full capacity out of its first plant ahead of schedule and at a truly remarkable pace for our industry is a testament to what we are building here at Atlas."

In addition to the production update, Atlas has released initial tests on the turbidity of its processed sand. Mr. Wallace stated, "There has been some commentary in the market reflecting concern that in-basin sand may have potential turbidity issues, and we have been very pleased that our cleaner / higher quality dune deposit and unique plant design have produced sand with an average turbidity of 24 NTUs; well below the American Petroleum Institute's limit of 250 NTUs."

Atlas Sand was founded organically by long-time E&P operators with significant experience in the Permian Basin alongside the best talent in the sand mining industry. The Company was formed to provide the oil & gas industry access to the largest, highest quality frac sand reserves located in the heart of the most prolific resource plays of West Texas, including our high crush strength 40/70 and 100 mesh products. Please visit www.atlassand.com for further details regarding our history, management's background, product offerings and specifications, sales information and employment opportunities.

