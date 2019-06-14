Atlas Sand Company's Hunter Wallace Featured as Guest Contributor for Infill Thinking

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Sand Company, LLC ("Atlas," "Atlas Sand" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its COO Hunter Wallace has been featured as a guest contributor on Infill Thinking. Each Friday in the last month of each quarter, Infill Thinking's Joseph Triepke hand-selects thought leaders from inside the oilfield service industry to produce a piece dedicated to their field. This guest piece delves into the topic of Permian in-basin sand adoption and addresses questions, doubts, and rhetoric surrounding it. A link to the piece has been provided below:

https://www.infillthinking.com/infill-thoughts/a-treatise-in-defense-of-permian-dune-sand-friday-guest-post/

About Infill Thinking

Infill Thinking was founded in 2016 by founder and principal research analyst Joseph Triepke to deliver premier updates, analysis and research to decision makers in the oil and gas industry. Committed to providing high caliber coverage of oilfield markets and the E&P supply chain, Infill's research focuses on oilfield service, frac sand, water and logistics. Infill Thinking serves upstream executives with thoughtful reports and data that can't be found anywhere else. Infill's research process involves a combination of boots-on-the-ground intel gathering and data-driven analytics.

About Atlas Sand

Atlas Sand was founded organically by long-time E&P operators with significant experience in the Permian Basin alongside the best talent in the sand mining industry. The Company was formed to provide the oil & gas industry access to the largest, highest quality frac sand reserves located in the heart of the most prolific resource plays of West Texas, including our high crush strength 40/70 and 100 mesh products. Please visit www.atlassand.com for further details regarding our history, management's background, product offerings and specifications, sales information and employment opportunities.

