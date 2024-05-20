Atlas Scholars welcomes Kamari Brewer as Executive Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Kamari as our new Executive Director," says Craig Taylor, co-founder of Atlas Scholars. Post this

Kamari joins the innovative development program with over 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, including most recently as Chief Program Officer at The Council on Recovery, where she drove program development, promoted accessibility to services, and fostered an inclusive organizational culture. Kamari has dedicated her career towards empowering young adults to reach their full potential. Her journey began during her undergraduate studies, where her involvement in a mentoring program ignited her passion for making a difference. Kamari's profound impact on her mentee's life, navigating through challenging circumstances, propelled her to pursue a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas at Austin.

Prior to her time at The Council on Recovery, Kamari served as Executive Director of The Posse Foundation in Houston, and as a Program Director at Baylor College of Medicine, where she helped expand Baylor's On BELAY program focused on youth in underserved communities. Kamari has also served in individual, family, and group therapy roles in various settings, including private practice, Children's Protective Services, and Texas Children's Hospital. Kamari's experience, combined with her deep passion for expanding access, exposure, and opportunity for students, will help drive growth at Atlas Scholars, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kamari as our new Executive Director," says Craig Taylor, co-founder of Atlas Scholars. "Her experience and strength in leading organizations will be critical for the program. We are focused on unlocking ways to deepen and broaden our impact, and Kamari will be driving those initiatives."

Tejpal Singh, co-founder of Atlas Scholars, adds, "Kamari's experience with building effective programs and teams was particularly interesting to us. She's entrepreneurial, and is going to be creative about how we tackle these challenges in education and access."

Atlas Scholars also recently welcomed Joshua Silberman as Program Coordinator. Since joining in December 2023, Joshua has been leading new student recruitment, stakeholder engagement, and summer program development. Program interest continues to grow, with a 161% year-over-year increase in applications from over 40 high schools in the Greater Houston area in 2024. Joshua brings a wealth of experience to Atlas Scholars, having previously served as a teacher and professor at the first Early College High School in Texas. In his work as an educator, he has served at Houston Community College, as well as in multiple districts in the greater Houston and Austin areas. During his time in Houston ISD, he instituted a TEDx youth event and multiple research programs unique to the Houston area.

On her new role at Atlas Scholars, Kamari says, "I could not be more thrilled to be leading Atlas Scholars into its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with our scholars, schools, and partners to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people." Joshua adds, "Working with our scholars, schools, and other partners over the past few months has only strengthened our belief in the need for a disruptive, performance-based program expanding exposure and access for students."

About Atlas Scholars

Atlas Scholars is an innovative development program providing high school students with mentorship, scholarships, and exposure to performance-based, professional environments. Established in 2013 and now with over 100 current and alumni Atlas Scholars nationwide, the program focuses on creating a holistic environment for success through problem-based learning, with mentorship from industry leaders, college and scholarship support, guest speakers, field trips, and team projects. Students move on to become leaders in their communities.

