Atlas-SSI Acquires PRO-LINE Water Screen Services, Inc., to Drive Growth and Broaden Customer Installation Base

MONTICELLO, Miss., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas-SSI, Inc. ("Atlas-SSI"), North America's premier full-service provider of water management solutions designed to protect mission-critical assets and aquatic ecosystems, proudly announces its acquisition of PRO-LINE Water Screen Services, Inc. ("PRO-LINE"), a trusted provider of traveling water intake screen solutions headquartered in Pearland, Texas.

This strategic partnership combines the complementary expertise of Atlas-SSI, a portfolio company of XPV Water Partners ("XPV"), and PRO-LINE to enhance service capabilities for clients across North America, and the acquisition solidifies both companies' positions as leaders in the traveling water screen market, offering new screens, refurbishment, on-site services, and spare parts that are proudly made in America.

Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome PRO-LINE to our team. Both companies have decades of experience, with many employees bringing more than 30 years of service. This unparalleled depth of knowledge and expanded footprint ensures we can help our customers overcome challenges related to maintaining a reliable water supply while safeguarding local ecosystems. Our combined expertise will be a powerful asset to clients across multiple industries."

Dalton Logan, President and Director of PRO-LINE, echoed the excitement. "This partnership is a tremendous milestone for our employees and our customers. Joining forces with Atlas-SSI enables us to enhance our capabilities while continuing to deliver the same exceptional customer service, reliable solutions, and trusted product line that have defined our reputation. I'm excited to remain on board to help drive our continued success."

As part of this transition, Pat Corder will also remain with the company, reinforcing PRO-LINE's commitment to customer satisfaction. His continued leadership will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth integration and sustained growth.

Both Atlas-SSI and PRO-LINE are recognized leaders in providing 316(b) safe fish-handling water intake screen solutions, with a shared commitment to sustainability. Atlas-SSI's partnership with One Tree Planted highlights the company's commitment to sustainable environmental impact by sponsoring the planting of trees for each rebuilt traveling water intake screen, reducing carbon emissions and conserving resources. To date, Atlas-SSI has planted more than 18,000 trees and offset nearly 6,500 tons of CO 2 .

"We are excited to amplify our environmental sustainability efforts by recognizing the PRO-LINE team's outstanding history of delivering numerous water intake screen rebuilds over the years. As part of this recognition, we will sponsor the planting of several thousand additional trees," said Lewis.

About Atlas-SSI

Atlas-SSI, Inc. is North America's leading full-service provider of water management solutions that protect mission-critical assets and water ecosystems with a portfolio of traveling water screens, 316(b) fish-friendly screens, trash rake systems, wastewater headworks, grit handling solutions and stormwater screens. Certified field service and dive teams offer nationwide service capabilities to support turnkey installations, on-site service, inspections, and preventative maintenance. To learn more, visit atlas-ssi.com.

About PRO-LINE Water Screen Service

PRO-LINE Water Screen Services has been a trusted leader in traveling water screen solutions for over 28 years. Our experienced team specializes in designing, repairing, and building new screens while delivering unmatched "Service After the Sell." Offering a full range of services, including maintenance, refurbishments, emergency repairs, and custom fabrication, PRO-LINE remains committed to providing stability and security for industries requiring large-scale intake water filtration. To learn more, visit intakescreens.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a water secure future. To learn more, visit: xpvwaterpartners.com .

