Atlas-SSI Launches Sustainability Program to Recognize Carbon Dioxide Reduction Achieved by Rebuilding Travelling Water Screens

Intake screens ensure a continuous flow of water to facilities that generate power, manufacture goods and produce drinking water for cities. A typical water intake screen uses about 10 tons of steel, which is the equivalent weight of 5 average U.S. cars. By reusing the steel components and rebuilding screens to extend their service life, the carbon requirement for producing new steel can be eliminated, saving up to 18.5 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per screen.

Under the new partnership with One Tree Planted, Atlas-SSI will recognize the reduction of CO2 by planting 100 trees for each water intake screen that is rebuilt. In addition to the initial CO2 reduction, each tree will continue to sequester nearly 48lbs of CO2 per year once it matures.

"We're excited to announce this program as it builds on our commitment to prioritize and recognize sustainable initiatives that have a positive impact on our environment," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. "For over 35 years, Atlas-SSI has been rebuilding screens, and this program enhances our efforts by providing both immediate and long-lasting CO2 reduction through the planting of trees."

Trees are critical to the health of our environment as they help to purify the air, filter the water, prevent natural disasters and provide habitat for biodiversity. Reforestation is identified by scientists as one of the best solutions to the climate crisis and the trees planted as part of this program will support UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We believe that it is important to lead by example," adds Lewis. To launch this new sustainability program, Atlas-SSI will sponsor the planting of 1,000 trees in the Pacific Northwest to help protect the aquatic habitat of Orca Whales and Chinook salmon along the Pacific Ocean from Northern California to British Columbia.

"Atlas-SSI is a great example of a company that is making a meaningful impact on the environment and we are excited to partner with them," said One Tree Planted founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist, Matt Hill. "We admire the company's ingenuity to develop solutions that reduce the amount of CO2 and protect aquatic environments."

