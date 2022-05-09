Atlas Strengthens Web3 Business Expansion with the Appointment of Two Senior Executives

Brock Gardner joins Atlas as the Chief Development Officer, overseeing high-performance computing construction projects globally, starting with North America. With over 20 years of experience, he has built a profession integrating a wide range of expertise, including technical strategic planning, project management, and business development. Prior to Atlas, he held multiple senior positions in world-leading technology companies such as Salesforce, Oracle Cloud and Amazon. Brock is also a primary investor who owns over 50 patents granted by the US patent office, most of which are related to data systems.

Vincent Ambrose joins Atlas as the Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for the firm's global commercial development. He brings to the team a breadth of experience in sales, marketing and business development with an in-depth specialty in renewable energy and sustainability. Before joining Atlas, he was the General Manager of Canadian Solar North America and led the team to build a solid business across the North American, Caribbean, and Mexican markets. Prior to that, he spent more than seven years at Walt Disney Company.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of Atlas, said, "Investing in the right talent, technology and resources is crucial to what we do at Atlas - which is to lead and drive the development of Web3 infrastructure. Currently, we are directly supporting over 20 blockchains and will quintuple by year's end. The addition of Brock and Vincent is well timed to build out our capacity and forge new partnerships around the world to achieve our growth targets and continue to enable a broader, more resilient and decentralized Web 3 ecosystem. Their appointments will have a significant implication not only for Atlas, but also for our partners and clients."

The two will drive projects and global expansion activities from Atlas' Americas headquarters in Austin, Texas.

More about CTH Group

Learn more: www.cth.group/about_us

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web 3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including application-specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web 3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation Web 3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive the Web 3 evolution.

Atlas operates in North America, Asia and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies in the world.

As a firm believer of sustainable growth, Atlas aims to adopt 100% clean energy to power our computing operations by 2024.

