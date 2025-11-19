Atlas Technica Receives Two Industry Awards from Global Fund Media

Leading Technology Company Recognized for Achievements in Providing IT Support for Hedge Funds and Private Equity Firms

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Technica , a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) and strategic partner serving the technological needs of the alternative investment industry, has been named by Global Fund Media for the following awards for two of their top publications: Hedgeweek® US 2025 Award s: Technology Provider of the Year Innovation Award; and Private Equity Wire® US 2025 Awards : Managed Service Provider of the Year. According to their respective websites, both the Hedgeweek® US Awards and Private Equity Wire® US Awards winners are based on data provided by the entrants and chosen by a board of allocators and managers, who select from a shortlist assembled by their editorial and research teams- using a range of proprietary and third-party data sources. Atlas Technica provides a wide range of IT services in the hedge fund, private equity, real estate and family office arenas.

The winners of the Hedgeweek® US Awards 2025, which recognize fund performance and service provider excellence within the hedge fund landscape, were announced at an exclusive ceremony and networking event on October 9, 2025 at Convene, 237 Park Ave, New York. Several members of the Atlas Technica team were onsite to accept this honor.

The honorees of the Private Equity Wire® US Awards 2025, which recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US, were announced at an awards ceremony and networking event on November 6, 2025 also at Convene, 237 Park Ave, New York. The Atlas Technica team proudly accepted the award that evening.

"On behalf of the Atlas Technica team, we are extremely honored to be recognized for our work in providing best-in-class IT support for both the hedge fund and private equity industries," said Serge Bukhar, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Technica. "Our dedication to serving these niche areas continues to be at the forefront of our business, and we are proud to be honored for our company's achievements in serving as a top Managed Service Provider for their unique needs."

Atlas Technica was founded in 2016 with two main goals: to provide the best customer service experience possible for their clients, and to use best-in-class public cloud technology to do so. There is a clear need among hedge funds and other alternative investment firms for an IT provider that will put service first. Atlas Technica's mission is to shoulder the burden of IT management, user support, and cybersecurity compliance so you don't have to. Atlas Technica has offices located throughout New York, London, California and Florida.

