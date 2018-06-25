Atlas Travel Announces Flagship Acquisition

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday May 22nd, locally-based Atlas Travel expanded its leisure expertise through the acquisition of Flagship Travel. The agreement was finalized between Elaine Osgood, Atlas Travel & Technology Group (ATTG) CEO and Joel Abramson, President of Flagship Travel at ATTG's Marlborough headquarters, followed by a welcome orientation for Flagship's agent team.

"We are excited to welcome this team of professionals into our ranks and expand our current vacation destination knowledge and extensive expertise," said Osgood. "Flagship's strong work ethic and dedication to customer service is an excellent fit with our organization."

Flagship Travel, based in Marblehead MA, has served as a travel concierge service for over 35 years. Born out of a friendship and partnership with hockey legend Bobby Orr, the agency flourished as a leisure service specializing in both group and individual vacations. However, technological advancements and service specialization convinced Flagship President Joel Abramson that this change was in the best interest of both his employees and clients.

"I had a formula for evaluating potential companies to entrust Flagship Travel with," said Abramson. "The organization needed to be family-run and people-focused, ideally a mid-sized organization that provided the personal attention to detail of a smaller company. When I came to Atlas Travel and met Elaine and her team, I knew right away I had found that perfect mix."

Over the coming weeks, Atlas Travel and Flagship Travel will be working in conjunction to consolidate services and secure Easier Travel. Better Management. for all customers.

About Atlas Travel:

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Atlas Travel & Technology Group was launched in 2013 to oversee business operations of technology innovator Prime Numbers Technology and travel management leader Atlas Travel.

Atlas Travel is an award-winning, full-service travel management company that provides corporate travel consolidation, vacation planning, and meetings and incentives services. For over 30 years, Atlas Travel has been providing easier travel and better management to companies around the globe. Through a wholly-owned UK division and affiliation with BCD Travel, Atlas Travel offers global travel programs to more than 110 countries.

Atlas Travel is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), as well as a distinguished member of the Inc. 5000 list.

