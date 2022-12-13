Atlas Water & Electric (AWE) Engages Solomon Gideon to Secure First Round of Funding for Atmospheric Wind Extractor Installation in Los Osos, California

Multi-Million Dollar Project Will Deploy First Ever Baseload Renewable Energy System and Produce Water for Drought-Stricken Region

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Water & Electric , an LA-based renewable energy provider, today announced that it has engaged Solomon Gideon to secure funding for the development of a large-scale deployment of the Atmospheric Wind Extractor. The funding will be used to build and install the world's first baseload renewable energy system using atmospheric wind extraction technology and provide millions of gallons of potable water and 3 megawatts of electricity to over 16,000 residents facing a potential water crisis in Los Osos, California.

The Atmospheric Wind Extractor technology produces up to 600MM gallons of clean water a year on demand for regions with threatened water supply

"It's imperative that we work to support and fund companies like AWE," said Johnny Ruiz, an investment banker at Solomon Gideon. "Climate change, drought, and reliable renewable energy solutions are of vital importance to the planet, so we're thrilled to help bring this ground-breaking AWE technology to market."

"This early investment allows Atlas Water & Electric to thrust forward with introducing our patented, all-in-one water and electricity technology to California markets and other drought-concerned regions of the USA," said MK. Boston, CEO of AWE. "So many communities face water or power crises right now and our clean, baseload technology is a viable, inexpensive solution that requires no battery storage and a relatively small footprint to operate."

Unlike wind turbines, the innovative Atmospheric Wind Extractor unit needs less than one acre of land and produces on-demand water and utility-scale electricity 24/7. As climate change affects the temperature and rainfall of multiple regions around the world, AWE expects to expand and accelerate the number of units it licenses globally.

The Los Osos Atmospheric Wind Extractor will be built in 2023 and produce up to 600MM gallons of water a year.

The Atmospheric Wind Extractor operates year-round in all climate conditions and is unaffected by no-wind or low-wind days, cloud cover, power cuts, outages, or sabotage and breakdowns.

View the patented technology here https://the-awe.com

ABOUT ATLAS WATER & ELECTRIC

Atlas Water & Electric (AWE) is an LA-based renewable energy and water provider that designs and manufactures clean technology devices to produce energy with the smallest possible environmental footprint. AWE licenses the Atmospheric Wind Extractor as an independent Water and Power Producer to provide cost-effective, high-capacity wind-powered energy and water-producing systems to governments, municipalities, businesses, and agriculture.

ABOUT SOLOMON GIDEON

Solomon Gideon is a boutique investment bank focused on empowering innovative projects of today and tomorrow. Solomon Gideon helps early and mid-stage companies raise strategic capital to grow in the community and become world changers while servicing accredited investors, family offices, endowments, and other investment firms with alternative investments that mirror their values and investment philosophy. Solomon Gideon holds seminars, webinars, and workshops to help educate on investing and raising capital. Contact Solomon Gideon at https://sogicapital.com/

