Atlas Wealth Strategies Sponsors Sustainability Summit in Hopkinton, Massachusetts

November's Art of the Conversation evening features experts on responsible investing, gardening, infrastructure, and legislation

HOPKINTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Wealth Strategies (Atlas), a financial services firm headquartered in Hopkinton , is proud to sponsor the Sustainability Summit. The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, and will take place at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts (HCA) located at 98 Hayden Rowe, Hopkinton. The Summit, which is free and open to the public, is part of the HCA's "Art of the Conversation" series. Anyone interested can reserve a free ticket via the HCA event page .

The UN World Commission on Environment and Development defines sustainable development as "development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." Atlas and HCA hope to create excitement around the topic and provide a backdrop for people to discuss issues as they seek to embrace sustainability in their everyday lives.

The evening will feature four local experts who will speak on sustainable investing, gardening, infrastructure, and legislation. Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and mingle with a number of local businesses and vendors to ask questions, spark discussion, and explore possible collaborations.

This is the inaugural Sustainability Summit, but the third event that Atlas has partnered with HCA on to bring the sustainability conversation to Hopkinton and the patrons of the HCA. The 2021 event, which was live-streamed due to the pandemic, included the lecture "Climate Reality" by Scott Richardson of Gorman Richardson Lewis Architects. In 2022, Peter Mezitt of Weston Nurseries gave a lively talk on "Native Gardening."

"We hear about the idea of living sustainably, but don't always know how and where to direct our energies," said Kelly Grill, HCA Executive Director. "By gathering a panel of experts to share their knowledge, we hope to generate ideas and encourage everyone about how they can make a positive impact to counteract negative environmental concerns. The HCA is delighted to partner with Atlas Wealth Strategies to make this summit free for all to attend."

"The Summit speakers, my family, business colleagues, and I share a common interest: the integration of environmental health, social equity, and economic vitality in order to create thriving, healthy, diverse, and resilient communities for this generation and generations to come," said John Galego, founder of Atlas Wealth. "Living sustainability is really all about our children and our grandchildren, and the world we will leave them. As a previous HCA board member, I am especially proud to dedicate additional time and resources to helping HCA produce the Sustainability Summit."

ABOUT HOPKINTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Hopkinton Center for the Arts is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization serving the MetroWest region. HCA develops artistic skills, offers outstanding performances and art exhibitions, and enables visitors to experience art in all forms. Under one roof, they celebrate art through classes and events in visual art, theater, music, dance, ceramics, writing, and film. To learn more about area events and classes, visit HopArtCenter.org .

ABOUT ATLAS WEALTH STRATEGIES

Atlas Wealth Strategies is an independent financial services firm located in Hopkinton, MA. The firm offers investment management, retirement planning services, financial plans, and insurance solutions to clients nationwide. Established in 2002 by founder and financial planner John Galego, CSRIC® , Atlas is dedicated to empowering clients as they seek to capitalize on and celebrate all they achieve in order to confidently live their best lives. Galego earned the CSRIC ®, a Chartered SRI Counselor designation, to pursue socially responsible investing strategies. Earning a CSRIC ® designation gives him background knowledge and situational awareness to help clients invest in sustainable, responsible, and impact investments (SRI). Sustainable, responsible, and impact investments are investments that consider the environment as well as corporate procedures and governance to not only generate a return for a client but also to make a positive societal impact. To learn more about how Atlas helps clients with sustainable investing and other important financial matters, visit TheAtlasApproach.com .

Securities offered through LPL Financial member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Atlas Wealth Strategies are separate entities from LPL Financial.

