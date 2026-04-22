Atlas Web Technologies Introduces Pioneer 88 and Frontier 90 Product Brands

New Names for the Facers Manufacturers Already Trust

Industry-leading glass reinforced and coated glass facers retain their proven performance while launching under a stronger brand identity.

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Web Technologies, a division of Atlas Roofing Corporation, today announced the launch of Pioneer 88 Glass Reinforced Facer (GRF) and Frontier 90 Coated Glass Facer (CGF).

The renaming gives WebTech's long-standing facer products clearer identities while maintaining the same materials, formulations, and manufacturing processes already relied on by OEM partners around the world.

Atlas Web Technologies (CNW Group/Atlas Web Technologies)

From Industry Pioneer to Next-Generation Materials

For more than 35 years, Atlas Web Technologies has developed the facer technologies used inside insulation, gypsum, roofing, and other building materials.

"Atlas Web Technologies helped establish the facer technology used in today's insulation and building systems," said Matthew Bennett, Vice President & General Manager Atlas Roofing Corporation, Web Technologies Division. "Pioneer 88 and Frontier 90 give these proven materials names that reflect the role they've always played reinforcing, protecting, and helping manufacturers build stronger products."

Frontier 90: The Coated Facer the Industry Was Built On

Frontier 90 CGF represents WebTech's flagship coated fiberglass facer technology and reflects the advanced protection and performance manufacturers expect in demanding insulation and gypsum applications. Its custom "F" icon features a subtle lifted edge inspired by the coated surface of the material, highlighting the quality of the facer. The overall identity makes it easier for manufacturers to deliver and communicate high-performance products to their end customers.

Pioneer 88: Reinforced Paper Strength for Demanding Systems

Pioneer 88 GRF is WebTech's glass-reinforced facer built from 100% recycled fiber, chemically bonded to deliver durability and structural performance. Its custom "P" icon draws inspiration from the large rolls used to produce the facer. The rolled-edge detail conveys layering, density, and durability, supporting manufacturers in clearly positioning reinforced solutions for demanding applications.

New Website Launch

The product renaming coincides with the launch of the division's redesigned website, which provides clearer product navigation, deeper technical information, and improved resources for manufacturers evaluating facer solutions.

Manufacturers and industry partners can explore the new site at: atlaswebtech.com

About Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation is an innovative, customer-oriented manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. Founded in 1982, Atlas has grown from a single manufacturing facility into a leading producer of roofing shingles, insulation, molded components, and specialty building materials with manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.

Learn more at atlas-arc.com

SOURCE Atlas Web Technologies